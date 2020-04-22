Automotive and Vehicle Insurance Market 2020 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market size was 205000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 237400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.9% during 2018-2025.
Vehicle insurance (also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance) is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. Its primary use is to provide financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. Vehicle insurance may additionally offer financial protection against theft of the vehicle, and against damage to the vehicle sustained from events other than traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. The specific terms of vehicle insurance vary with legal regulations in each region.
This report focuses on the global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
State Farm
GEICO
Progressive
Allstate
USAA
Liberty Mutual
Farmers
Nationwide
Travelers
American Family
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Liability Insurance
Collision Coverage
Comprehensive Coverage
Personal Injury Protection
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive & Vehicle Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Liability Insurance
1.4.3 Collision Coverage
1.4.4 Comprehensive Coverage
1.4.5 Personal Injury Protection
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Passenger Car
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size
2.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in China
7.3 China Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type
7.4 China Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in India
10.3 India Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type
10.4 India Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 State Farm
12.1.1 State Farm Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 State Farm Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 State Farm Recent Development
12.2 GEICO
12.2.1 GEICO Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 GEICO Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 GEICO Recent Development
12.3 Progressive
12.3.1 Progressive Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Progressive Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Progressive Recent Development
12.4 Allstate
12.4.1 Allstate Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 Allstate Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Allstate Recent Development
12.5 USAA
12.5.1 USAA Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 USAA Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 USAA Recent Development
12.6 Liberty Mutual
12.6.1 Liberty Mutual Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 Liberty Mutual Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Liberty Mutual Recent Development
12.7 Farmers
12.7.1 Farmers Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 Farmers Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Farmers Recent Development
12.8 Nationwide
12.8.1 Nationwide Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction
12.8.4 Nationwide Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Nationwide Recent Development
12.9 Travelers
12.9.1 Travelers Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction
12.9.4 Travelers Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Travelers Recent Development
12.10 American Family
12.10.1 American Family Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction
12.10.4 American Family Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 American Family Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
