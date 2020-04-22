Automotive Turbocharger Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2016- 2024|IHI Corporation, Continental AG

The global market of automotive turbochargers is anticipated to flourish at compound annual growth rate of 10.2% over the forecast period. The growth of the automotive turbochargers market is driven by the improved stringency in the emission norms taken by government in different regions to promote the use of low emission and high efficiency vehicles. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of automotive turbochargers market over the forecast period.

The automotive turbochargers market has been segmented by technology into variable geometry turbocharger, wastegate and twin turbo, out of which, the variable geometry turbocharger (also known as VGT) is estimated to have largest demand in overall automotive turbochargers market owing to its ability to eliminate turbo lag. The variable geometry turbocharger segment is anticipated to reach more than 13 million units by the end of 2024. This factor is expected to boom the automotive turbochargers market by noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024.

In the regional segment, North America and Europe are the most prominent regions to hold major market share in terms of revenue in overall automotive turbochargers market. Stringent regulatory polices associated with auto emission are expected to drive the automotive turbochargers market in Europe region. Further, North America is the second largest region owing to strict carbon regulation by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) which further drives OEM’s to manufacture turbochargers with respect to engine downsizing. Additionally, the world’s largest automotive industry in China is anticipated to drive the Asia Pacific market of automotive turbochargers with lucrative growth.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-305

Growing Population to Expand the Market

Factors such as rise in global population and rapid industrialization are anticipated to drive the demand for energy which will further fuel the growth of fuel efficient vehicles. These factors are expected to benefit the expansion of automotive turbochargers market. Further, the strict regulations taken by the government to control fuel emission are believed to supplement the growth of the automotive turbochargers market across the globe.

The report titled “Automotive Turbochargers Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the automotive turbochargers market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by fuel, by vehicle, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

However, high cost combined with the technical obstructions while turbocharges reaches the boost threshold is likely to inhibit the growth of the automotive turbochargers market in the near future.

Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/automotive-turbochargers-market-global-demand-analysis-opportunity-outlook-2024/305

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the automotive turbochargers market which includes company profiling of BorgWarner, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, IHI Corporation, Continental AG, Cummins, Eaton Corporation PLC, Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems, Rotomaster and Turbo Energy PVT LTD.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the automotive turbochargers marketthat will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: [+1 646 586 9123]

U.K. Phone: [+44 203 608 591]

Our Recently Published Report On Market watch @

Automotive Turbocharger Market

Advanced Materials Market

Video Surveillance Security Cameras Market

Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Wireless Car Charging Market

Mechanical Keyboard & Switch Market

Lab Grown (Synthetic) Diamonds Market

Smart Waste Management Market

Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Market

Enterprise/Business Firewall Hardware Market

Needle Free Insulin Devices Market

Veterinary Grooming Equipment Market