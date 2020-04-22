Bakery Ingredients Market to Reach $11,225 million by 2023 with Key Players Lesaffre, Muntons , LALLEMAND, Bakels

The global bakery ingredients market was valued at $7,772 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $11,225 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023. Baking ingredients are the food materials used in the bakery industry for the preparation of ready-to-eat foodstuffs. These ensure improvement of food products in terms of texture, color, flavor, volume, softness, and others. These ingredients are available in a wide range of varieties, and their consumption is dependent on the dietary habits of regions. Bakery is a well-known and large industry accounting for a remarkable position in the food processing sector. The demand for bakery items has increased as a large section of population tend to prefer fresh and ready-to-eat convenience foods with high nutritional values due to busy lifestyle. In addition, the market growth for bakery food and bakery ingredients are coupled as these ingredients are required to prepare baked products.

Cargill, Incorporated

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Associated British Foods plc.

Kerry Group

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Lesaffre

Muntons plc.

LALLEMAND Inc.

Bakels

Dawn Food Products, Inc.

The global bakery ingredients market is driven by increasing use of convenient bakery food products due to the busy schedule of the population. In addition, change in culture & lifestyles in the emerging economies and rise in demand for low trans-fat & gluten-free products drive the market. Moreover, alarming increase in obesity rates and growth in health concerns among people have led to higher preference for healthier bakery products. However, rise in substitution of baked products by cereals, such as oats, and increase in implementation of stringent regulations & international quality standards are expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, emerging market for frozen bakery products and growth in focus of key players to reduce the production costs and improve the quality & shelf life of products are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Bakery Ingredients market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Bakery Ingredients market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Enzymes

Starch

Fiber

Colors

Flavors

Emulsifiers

Antimicrobials

Others

Bread

Cookies & Biscuits

Rolls & Pies

Cakes & Pastries

Others

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL BAKERY INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL BAKERY INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6. GLOBAL BAKERY INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

