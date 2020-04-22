Bancassurance Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Bancassurance market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Bancassurance market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Bankassurance is a relationship between a bank and an insurance company, aimed at offering insurance products or insurance benefits to the bank’s customers. In this partnership, bank staff and tellers become the point of sale and point of contact for the customer. Bank staff are advised and supported by the insurance company through wholesale product information, marketing campaigns and sales training. The bank and the insurance company share the commission. Insurance policies are processed and administered by the insurance company.This partnership arrangement can be profitable for both companies. Banks can earn additional revenue by selling the insurance products, while insurance companies are able to expand their customer base without having to expand their sales forces or pay commissions to insurance agents or brokers.

The global bancassurance market is a sizable and increasingly important channel for protection products, and is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.16% from 2014 to 2019. The growth rate for bancassurance is four times faster than the growth of life insurance in general in many markets around the world. With this increased opportunity comes increased competition. In order to differentiate themselves, bancassurers in both emerging and mature markets must deliver innovative products aligned with target consumers through efficient distribution channels.

The success of a strategic partnership between banks and insurers is dependent on executive buy-in, which was rated as the top factor for bancassurance success by respondents to RGA Global Surveys on bancassurance conducted in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand markets. In these countries, the largest bancassurers distribute insurance products through integrated partnerships which have aligned goals and sales targets for the banks and insurers.

In 2017, the global Bancassurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

American Express

Banco Santander

BNP Paribas Cardif

Citigroup

Crédit Agricole

HSBC

ING

Wells Fargo

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Life Bancassurance

Non-Life Bancassurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Old

Adults

Children

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Bancassurance in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bancassurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

