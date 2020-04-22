Blood Screening Market is Booming Worldwide And World Market Size Of 2027 – BD, Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Grifols, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Pune, April 22,2020 – Blood screening is a test, which is used to perform before blood donation to ensure that blood units are safe. Screening for some diseases are should be mandatory such as, HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and syphilis. In addition, regular blood testing helps to prevent and treat conditions associated with hormone imbalances, including weight gain, erectile dysfunction, fatigue, bone loss, memory impairment and depressed mood.

The blood screening market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising awareness regarding maintaining of safety of donated blood, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in health care expenditure, increasing adoption of nucleic acid testing and increasing awareness about health care. In addition, rising number of initiatives by various governments and government associations is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The global blood screening market is segmented on the basis technology, product and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as, nucleic acid test (NAT), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blot assay, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and rapid tests. The blood screening market is categorized based on product such as reagents & kits, instruments and software & services. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into, hospitals and blood banks.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global blood screening market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The blood screening market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

