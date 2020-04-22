Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Report 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales Revenue, Business Strategies, Key Countries Analysis by Leading Players with Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31.7% during 2018-2025.
This report studies the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
M2M technology enables the communication of data and information between electronic devices. In cellular M2M connections, code-division multiple access (CDMA), 2G, 3G, and 4G-LTE networks are used to establish connections between electronic devices.
North Americas is the largest Cellular M2M Connections and Services consumption region, Asia-pacific is the fast growing region.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Amdocs
Digi International
Ericsson
Kore Wireless Group
PTC
Silver Spring Networks
Aeris Communications
Comarch
Huawei
Jasper Technologies
M2M Data
Multi-Tech Systems
Novatel Wireless
Numerex
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2G
3G
4G
Market segment by Application, split into
Electronics
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Cellular M2M Connections and Services in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular M2M Connections and Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Cellular M2M Connections and Services Manufacturers
Cellular M2M Connections and Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Cellular M2M Connections and Services Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Cellular M2M Connections and Services market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Cellular M2M Connections and Services
1.1 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market by Type
1.3.1 2G
1.3.2 3G
1.3.3 4G
1.4 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Electronics
1.4.2 Automotive
1.4.3 Healthcare
1.4.4 Others
Chapter Two: Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Amdocs
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
Continued….
