Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Share and Growth Analysis 2025, Impact Of Covid-19 On The Industry And Top Companies (AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Vodafone, Amdocs, Etc.)

The global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market size was 3040 million US$ and it is expected to reach 41400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 38.6% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) is defined as the cellular value-added connectivity process within distinct SIM-enabled machines to offer connectivity over multiple wireless networks such as 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

AT&T

Sprint

Verizon

Vodafone

Amdocs

China Mobile

China Telecom

Digi International

Gemalto

KDDI

Numerex

Orange Business Services

Sierra Wireless

Rogers Communications

Tech Mahindra

Telefónica

Telenor

Telit

T-MOBILE USA

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2G

3G

4G

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Transportation and logistics

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Retail

Consumer electronics

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Manufacturers

Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

