Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Outlook to 2027 – Cerner Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., BD, Wolters Kluwer

The on-premise segment is expected to drive the market for clinical decision support systems over the forecast period by the delivery mode segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Clinical Decision Support Systems Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Delivery Mode, Application, End User and Geography. The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach US$ 5,983.38 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,772.60 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global clinical decision support systems market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

The global clinical decision support systems market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery mode, application, end-user. Based on the component the market is classified as software, services, and hardware. On the basis of delivery mode, the market is divided into on-premise, cloud-based, and web-based. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as drug-drug interactions, drug allergy alerts, clinical reminders, clinical guidelines, and others. And on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and diagnostic labs.

The market for clinical decision support systems is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality health at reduced costs, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of big data & health IT tools, number of initiatives taken by governments, rising developments in the fields of healthcare IT, rising number of hospitals. However, the growth of the market is restrained by a factor such as concerns regarding data privacy.

The major players operating in the clinical decision support systems market include Cerner Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., BD, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Baxter International Inc., Premier, Koninklijke Philips N.V., RELX (Elseiver), PeraHealth, and Epic Systems Corporation among others. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market. The companies have equally utilized organic strategies that have assisted in strengthening their product offering and position in the global clinical decision support systems market.

Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Component

1.3.2 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Delivery Mode

1.3.3 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Application

1.3.4 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By End User

1.3.5 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Geography

2. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis

5. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Pressure on Healthcare Institutions to Provide Quality Health at Reduced Costs

5.1.2 Rising in the Number of Partnerships and Collaborations in the Market

5.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Developments In The Fields of Healthcare IT

5.4 Impact Analysis

Continue…………

