Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

This report studies the global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Cloud Content Delivery Network is a scalable content distribution service that helps in accelerated distribution of files and media to end users.

The Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 42% in 2017, followed by Europe with 20.7%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 41% from 2013 to 2017.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

Media delivery is largest product of CDN, it takes about 47.5% of global market in 2017. Few years ago, the big enterprises are the key customers in this industry, it takes about 76.7% of global market share in 2013, and now its share declined to 60%, due to the cloud technology players such as Aamzon and Alibaba that focus on small and middle players, their product prices are declining every year, the players like Akamai and Wangsu are affect by them, their revenue growth rate is slow down sharply from year 2016.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes. With the global economic recovery, the need of Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) will increase.

In 2017, the global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Limelight Networks

CDNetworks

Google

Level 3 Communications

Verizon Communications

Alcatel-Lucent

Tata Communications

Ericsson

Highwinds

Internap Corporation

Rackspace

Cloudflare

Alibaba

Tencent Cloud

Wangsu

ChianCache

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pure CDN

Media

Security

Market segment by Application, split into

E-Commerce and Advertising

Media and Entertainment

Education

Government

Healthcare and Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Manufacturers

Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

