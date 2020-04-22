Consumer IAM Market Outlook to 2027 – CA Technologies, EmpowerID, ForgeRock, IBM Corporation, Janrain, Microsoft Corporation, Okta, Inc., Ping Identity Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE

A factor which can be a restraint for Consumer IAM can be some companies do not collaborate with service providers or they don’t take advantage of digitization as they don’t have awareness for the same. Nevertheless, digitization in services is opting by an online company to know more exactly about consumer behavior plus it makes business policies flexible to adopt changes as per the market condition on which success and growth of an organization depend which will give more growth opportunities in coming years.

Consumer IAM is a part of Identity Access Management (IAM) which is majorly focused on access, security and managing the identity of software applications. This system is used for controlling the access to multiple applications, and do not depend on hierarchical directory structure of IAM solutions. Consumer IAM comprises of the login and registration processes which permit the customer to sign in and use a company’s application.

Consumer IAM Market – key companies profiled CA Technologies, EmpowerID, ForgeRock, IBM Corporation, Janrain, Microsoft Corporation, Okta, Inc., Ping Identity Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE

