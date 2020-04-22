Coronavirus’ business impact: Fine Blanking Tools Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2049 2018 to 2028

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Fine Blanking Tools market. Research report of this Fine Blanking Tools market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

According to the report, the Fine Blanking Tools market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Fine Blanking Tools space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects.

Competitive Landscape

With bright prospects of growth for fine blanking tools in the electric mobility market, Feintool Holding AG announced the acquisition of Germany-based company Stanz- und LaserTechnik GmbH which specializes in the production of fine blanking tools for the electric vehicle market. Feintool plans to expand its presence in the fine blanking tools market with the acquisition and capitalize on the growing demand for electric vehicle components.

Growing developments for testing the performance parameters of fine blanking tools witnessed another development after a study suggested the tools to exhibit superior wear resistance and tolerability when their design was fabricated using multiple FEM simulations.

Other key players operating in the fine blanking tools market are TIDC India, IFB industries, Petford Group, ART Group, Ferrari & Carena s.r.l, Quantum Manufacturing Limited, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping, and Menear Engineering.

Fine Blanking Tools: Market Segmentation

On the basis of industry, the global fine blanking tools market has been segmented into:

Electrical

Automobile

Construction

Precision Machinery

Oil & Gas

Aviation

On the basis of type, the global fine blanking tools market has been segmented into:

Sliding-punch Fine Blanking Tools

Fixed-punch Fine Blanking Tools

On the basis of die, the global fine blanking tools market has been segmented into:

Progressive Die

Fine Blanking Die

Single Die

Fine Blanking Tools Market: Regional Overview

The Asia-Pacific region will occupy majority of the market share in the fine blanking tools market. Growing manufacturing industry and urbanization in China will the main drivers for the fine blanking tools market in the region. North America, being one of the mature markets in the manufacturing industry, will observe a steady growth and moderate market share in fine blanking tools market over the forecast period. The Europe region will observe a significant growth in the fine blanking tools market due to the growing automobile industry in the region. The Africa region is expected to witness the lowest amount of growth in the fine blanking tools market due to a low presence of manufacturing and automobile industries in the region.

Global Fine Blanking Tools Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global fine blanking tools market identified across the value chain include:

Feintool International Holding AG

TIDC INDIA

IFB Industries Limited

Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping

Petford Group

Menear Engineering

Ferrari & Carena s.r.l.

ART Group

Quantum Manufacturing Limited

