Coronavirus’ business impact: Forecast On Marine Coatings Market Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2026

The global Marine Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Marine Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Marine Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Marine Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Marine Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market segmentation includes amount of marine coatings consumed by product, resin, marine segment, and application in all the regions and countries.
Global Marine Coatings Market: Competitive Analysis
The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Major players profiled in the report Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. and Sherwin-Williams Company. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).
Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.
In-depth interviews and discussions with wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.
The marine coatings market has been divided into the following segments.
Global Marine Coatings Market, by Product
- Anti-Fouling
- Anti-Corrosion
- Foul Release
- Others
Global Marine Coatings Market, by Resin
- Epoxy
- Silicone
- Alkyd
- Others
Global Marine Coatings Market, by Marine Segment
- Dry Docking
- New Shipbuilding
Global Marine Coatings Market, by Application
- Coastal
- Containers
- Deep Sea
- Leisure Boats
- Offshore Vessels
- Others
Global Marine Coatings Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Norway
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Italy
- Turkey
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Each market player encompassed in the Marine Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Marine Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Marine Coatings Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Marine Coatings market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Marine Coatings market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
