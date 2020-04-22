Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Global Region Likely to Dominate the Avocado Extract Market Over the Forecast Period 2018 to 2028

Analysis of the Global Avocado Extract Market

A recent market research report on the Avocado Extract market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Avocado Extract market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Avocado Extract market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Avocado Extract market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Avocado Extract

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Avocado Extract market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Avocado Extract in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Avocado Extract Market

The presented report dissects the Avocado Extract market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Supply Chain Challenges Impede Avocado Stockpiling

Avocado production is concentrated in Mexico which accounts for 35-45% of the global avocado supply. Other prominent producers include the Dominican Republic, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. Demand for avocado has skyrocketed in the past half a decade which has created volatility in the avocado market, particularly lower field prices.

Moreover, the duration of avocado ripening depends on the harvesting time and post-harvest environment. Further, the fruit requires end-to-end monitoring during shipping and storage. In addition to the field price challenges, unique harvesting process and requirement of the cold chain while transportation further complicates the supply chain. The delicate supply chain is vulnerable to changes that may affect the stock used in the production of different avocado extract products.

Growing Avocado Demand from Cosmetics Industry Represents an Opportunity

Consumer spending on products with natural ingredients has increased significantly. The trend has fuelled the sales of consumer products with avocado ingredients. Further, the positive consumer sentiment about avocados as a healthy food is rubbing off on its growing adoption by cosmetic manufacturers. Avocado oil is known for its higher penetration in the skin tissue and is a highly used ingredient in nourishing creams, massage oil, massage cream and other lubricating lotions.

Sales of beauty products with anti-aging properties are growing rapidly. Avocado oil is known for its higher content of anti-oxidant chemicals that protect the skin from damage and help reduce skin wrinkles. Rising sales of beauty products with natural ingredients and consumer preference for avocado ingredients in cosmetics furthers the use of avocado extracts in cosmetics.

Surging Demand for Edible Oils with Value-Add Benefits Amplifying Avocado Oil Consumption

As an essential cooking ingredient, demand for edible oil has witnessed a meteoric rise in past decade, owing to the impact of interconnected macro and microeconomic factors. Despite comparatively higher cost of avocado oil, consumption levels have increased significantly, thanks to a rapidly growing health-conscious consumer base.

In addition to the health benefits of avocado oil, steadily growing demand for value-added food products has augured well for sales of avocado extract including avocado oil, wherein extra virgin avocado oil is witnessing a significant demand.

Healthfulness of Avocados – A Primary Demand Booster of Avocado Extract Market

The popular health and fitness trend is fueling the demand for various avocado extract products. As compared to other fruits, avocados are superfluous with minerals and other contents that have higher health value.

Avocado contains a number of vitamins including vitamin C, E, K and B vitamins such as riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid and B6. In addition, they also contain smaller concentrations of magnesium, potassium, copper, iron, zinc and phosphorous. Avocados have high contents of lutein, zeaxanthin and beta-carotene. Further, avocados have omega-3 fatty acids which are helpful in relieving joint pain. High fiber is another beneficial content in avocados that help in weight loss and enhancement of metabolic health.

For a detailed analysis of all the key factors in the avocado extract market, request a sample.

Avocado Extract – Definition

Avocado extract is obtained from the fruit of Persea Americana (avocado) and its varieties that are cultivated in Tropical and Mediterranean climates across the globe. The avocado extract can be in the form of oil, powder or puree. The avocado extracts that are extracted forms of avocado contains essential minerals with health benefits.

Avocado Extract Market – About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a study on the avocado extract market and published a report titled, “Avocado Extract Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027.” The avocado extract market report covers all the important market facets that hold significant influence on the growth of the avocado extract market during the forecast period. The avocado extract market analysis included in the report is carried out for the historical period 2013-2017 and forecast period 2017-2027.

Avocado Extract Market – Segmentation

The avocado extract market analysis included in the report is based on the thorough understanding of the avocado industry landscape. Based on a thorough analysis, the avocado extract market is segmented based on extract type, source and application.

Based on extract type, the avocado extract market is segmented in oil, powder and puree. Based on source, the avocado extract market is segmented in hass, Fuertes and other sources. Among different applications of the avocado extract, the market study covers food & beverage, cosmetics, dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals.

The avocado extract market analysis is carried out in key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA. The regional analysis of the avocado extract market includes a thorough country-wise assessment in key countries.

Avocado Extract Market – Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the avocado extract market report includes an in-depth analysis of all the important facets of the avocado extract market. A thorough analysis as such can answer some of the bemusing questions of the business professional interested in the avocado extract market.

What will be the revenue generated by the avocado extract market in 2019?

Which application will register highest consumption of avocados during the forecast period?

What is the impact of the evolving supply chain on the future growth of the avocado extract market?

Which source of the avocado extract will be highly preferred during the forecast period?

Which region present lucrative opportunities in the avocado extract market in the future?

Avocado Extract Market – Research Methodology

A robust research methodology followed during the course of the avocado extract market study is discussed in this section. Different approaches used to carry out the research of avocado extract market is covered in this section. The primary and secondary research approaches used to perform avocado extract market analysis is explained thoroughly in this section.

Primary research of the avocado extract market includes interviews with industry savants and domain-specific analysts. Secondary research of the avocado extract market includes an in-depth study of published data, company press releases and other industry validated information.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Avocado Extract market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Avocado Extract market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Avocado Extract market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

