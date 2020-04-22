Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Size, Growth, Trends and Research Report, 2020 – 2027

The global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Medical Imaging Equipment Services market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies Profiled in the Report

The report profiles the major players of the global medical imaging equipment services market along with their company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies covered in the report are GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Universal Hospital Services, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Althea Group, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Canon Inc.), and Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation).

The global medical imaging equipment services market has been segmented as follows:

By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Providers

By Service Type

Equipment Removal & Relocation

Equipment Repair & Maintenance

Refurbished Systems

Technical Training

Software Upgrade

By Modality

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Region Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

