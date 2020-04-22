Coronavirus threat to global M&A in TMT2019 roundupThematic research Market Demand Analysis by 2025

The report on the M&A in TMT2019 roundupThematic research market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the M&A in TMT2019 roundupThematic research market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the M&A in TMT2019 roundupThematic research market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Summary

If you really want to understand the themes that drive an industry, just look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A). In this report, we analyze how disruptive themes have been driving M&A activity over the last five years, assess the impact of COVID-19 on the M&A market, provide an overview of M&A activity across the TMT industry over the last five years, before highlighting potential takeover targets, explaining who is likely to buy them and why.

The main themes that drove M&A activity across the technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) industry in 2019 were artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), cloud, healthtech, fintech, big data, internet TV, and robotics.

In the first quarter of 2020, a total of 150 M&A deals with a transaction value greater than $50m were announced. Their combined transaction value was $119.2bn, which was flat compared to Q4 2019, but 26% down on the same quarter last year. In Q2 2020, we expect total deal values to slow materially.

Scope

– This report provides an overview of merger and acquisitions activity in the global TMT market.

– It assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the M&A market

– It identifies the M&A deals announced in the TMT market over the last five years and highlights potential acquisition targets that are likely to be acquired over the next three years.

– The report provides a comprehensive sector-by-sector analysis of themes driving the key M&A deals across each sector in the past five years.

Research Methodology of M&A in TMT2019 roundupThematic research Market Report

The global M&A in TMT2019 roundupThematic research market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the M&A in TMT2019 roundupThematic research market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the M&A in TMT2019 roundupThematic research market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.