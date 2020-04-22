Critical Illness Insurance Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025

The global Critical Illness Insurance market size was 25600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 79400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Critical Illness Insurance market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Critical Illness Insurance market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Critical illness insurance, otherwise known as critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to typically make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy.

The policy may also be structured to pay out regular income and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for example, having a heart bypass operation.

In the last several years, global market of critical illness insurance developed rapidly, with CAGR of 16.48%. In 2017, global market size of critical illness insurance is nearly 27338.56 M USD; Asia region, especially China is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of Population and economy, of the global critical illness insurance market in 2017. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, including China, India, Japan and Korea. This has led to an increase in Insurance investment over the years.

There are three kinds of Critical illness insurance paid out (cancer, Cancer, Heart Attack and Stroke), Cancer remains the most common cause of critical illness claims at 67.94%, followed by heart attack (13.34%), stroke (8.46%) and Other (10.26%) in 2017

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

China Life Insurance

Ping An Insurance

China Pacific Insurance

Aviva

Legal & General

New China Life Insurance

AXA

Prudential plc

Aegon

Allianz

AIG

UnitedHealthcare

Zurich

MetLife

Dai-ichi Life Group

Sun Life Financial

Huaxia life Insurance

Aflac

Liberty Mutual

HCF

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Disease Insurance

Medical Insurance

Income Protection Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Cancer

Heart Attack

Stroke

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Critical Illness Insurance in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Critical Illness Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Critical Illness Insurance Manufacturers

Critical Illness Insurance Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Critical Illness Insurance Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Critical Illness Insurance market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Critical Illness Insurance

1.1 Critical Illness Insurance Market Overview

1.1.1 Critical Illness Insurance Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Critical Illness Insurance Market by Type

1.3.1 Disease Insurance

1.3.2 Medical Insurance

1.3.3 Income Protection Insurance

1.4 Critical Illness Insurance Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Cancer

1.4.2 Heart Attack

1.4.3 Stroke

Chapter Two: Global Critical Illness Insurance Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 China Life Insurance

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Critical Illness Insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Continued….

