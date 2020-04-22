Digital Transformation Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – IBM, Accenture, SAP SE, Microsoft, Oracle, Capgemini, Adobe Systems, Google, Dell, Cognizant Technology

Digital Transformation Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Digital Transformation market.

Space for implementation across SMEs provides significant opportunity to the players in the value chain and increasing adoption of digital solutions by different industry verticals offers huge scope to the digital transformation market to expand are providing significant opportunities for the providers of digital transformation to increase the market share in the regions.

The digital transformation market is expected to grow from US$ 445.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 2,279.4 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.3% between 2018 and 2025.

With the increasing global competition, business are ensuring their digital presence and are efficiently utilizing digital technology to sustain in the market. Organizations in the present era, regardless of their size, are exploiting digital technologies for effective functioning and cost reduction. Also, the implementation of digital solutions is gaining pace across various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, BFSI, media & entertainment and retail among others. These industries are increasingly benefiting themselves from digital transformation.

The reports cover key developments in the Digital Transformation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Digital Transformation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Digital Transformation market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

IBM Corporation

Accenture PLC

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini SE

Adobe Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

Dell Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

The “Global Digital Transformation Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Transformation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Digital Transformation market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Digital Transformation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Digital Transformation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Digital Transformation Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Digital Transformation market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Digital Transformation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Digital Transformation Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digital Transformation Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Digital Transformation Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Digital Transformation Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

