District Heating and Cooling Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026|NRG Energy, Fortum, Empower



The global District Heating and Cooling market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global District Heating and Cooling market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global District Heating and Cooling Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global District Heating and Cooling market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global District Heating and Cooling market.

Key companies operating in the global District Heating and Cooling market include ENGIE, NRG Energy, Fortum, Empower, ADC Energy Systems, STEAG, Ørsted A/S, Tabreed, Vattenfall, RWE AG, Goteborg Energi, Logstor, Shinryo, Emicool, Keppel DHCS, Statkraft, Rambol

Leading players of the global District Heating and Cooling market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global District Heating and Cooling market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global District Heating and Cooling market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global District Heating and Cooling market.

District Heating and Cooling Market Leading Players

District Heating and Cooling Segmentation by Product

District Heating, District Cooling, The proportion of district heating in 2018 is about 86%.

District Heating and Cooling Segmentation by Application

Residential, Commercial, Industrial, The most proportion of district heating and cooling is used in commercial buildings, and the proportion in 2018 is 37%.

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global District Heating and Cooling market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global District Heating and Cooling market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global District Heating and Cooling market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global District Heating and Cooling market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global District Heating and Cooling market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global District Heating and Cooling market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

Table of Contents 1 District Heating and Cooling Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of District Heating and Cooling

1.2 District Heating and Cooling Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 District Heating

1.2.3 District Cooling

1.3 District Heating and Cooling Segment by Application

1.3.1 District Heating and Cooling Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global District Heating and Cooling Market by Region

1.4.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 Middle East Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global District Heating and Cooling Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global District Heating and Cooling Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers District Heating and Cooling Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 District Heating and Cooling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 District Heating and Cooling Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of District Heating and Cooling Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America District Heating and Cooling Production

3.4.1 North America District Heating and Cooling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe District Heating and Cooling Production

3.5.1 Europe District Heating and Cooling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China District Heating and Cooling Production

3.6.1 China District Heating and Cooling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan District Heating and Cooling Production

3.7.1 Japan District Heating and Cooling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 Middle East District Heating and Cooling Production

3.8.1 Middle East District Heating and Cooling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 Middle East District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 Southeast Asia District Heating and Cooling Production

3.9.1 Southeast Asia District Heating and Cooling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 Southeast Asia District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global District Heating and Cooling Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in District Heating and Cooling Business

7.1 ENGIE

7.1.1 ENGIE District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ENGIE District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 NRG Energy

7.2.1 NRG Energy District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 NRG Energy District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Fortum

7.3.1 Fortum District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Fortum District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Empower

7.4.1 Empower District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Empower District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ADC Energy Systems

7.5.1 ADC Energy Systems District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ADC Energy Systems District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 STEAG

7.6.1 STEAG District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 STEAG District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ørsted A/S

7.7.1 Ørsted A/S District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ørsted A/S District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Tabreed

7.8.1 Tabreed District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Tabreed District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Vattenfall

7.9.1 Vattenfall District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Vattenfall District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 RWE AG

7.10.1 RWE AG District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 RWE AG District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Goteborg Energi

7.11.1 RWE AG District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 RWE AG District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Logstor

7.12.1 Goteborg Energi District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Goteborg Energi District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Shinryo

7.13.1 Logstor District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Logstor District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Emicool

7.14.1 Shinryo District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Shinryo District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Keppel DHCS

7.15.1 Emicool District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Emicool District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Statkraft

7.16.1 Keppel DHCS District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Keppel DHCS District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Rambol

7.17.1 Statkraft District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Statkraft District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Rambol District Heating and Cooling Production Sites and Area Served

.2 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Rambol District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 District Heating and Cooling Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 District Heating and Cooling Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of District Heating and Cooling

8.4 District Heating and Cooling Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 District Heating and Cooling Distributors List

9.3 District Heating and Cooling Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of District Heating and Cooling (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of District Heating and Cooling (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of District Heating and Cooling (2021-2026)

11.4 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America District Heating and Cooling Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe District Heating and Cooling Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China District Heating and Cooling Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan District Heating and Cooling Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 Middle East District Heating and Cooling Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 Southeast Asia District Heating and Cooling Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of District Heating and Cooling

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of District Heating and Cooling by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of District Heating and Cooling by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of District Heating and Cooling by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of District Heating and Cooling 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of District Heating and Cooling by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of District Heating and Cooling by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of District Heating and Cooling by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of District Heating and Cooling by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

