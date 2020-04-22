Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle
Infor
SAP
Assetworks
Genesis Technology
ABB (Ellipse)
Maintenance
Emaint
Schneider Electric
Real Asset Management
Dude Solutions
IFS
FasTrak
Fiix
Eagle Technology
MAPCON
MPulse
AssetPoint
MicroMain
SoftSols Group
UpKeep
AgileAssets
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based EAM Software
Web-based EAM Software
On-Premises EAM Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Businesses
Midsized Businesses
Large Businesses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based EAM Software
1.4.3 Web-based EAM Software
1.4.4 On-Premises EAM Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Businesses
1.5.3 Midsized Businesses
1.5.4 Large Businesses
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Infor
12.3.1 Infor Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction
12.3.4 Infor Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Infor Recent Development
12.4 SAP
12.4.1 SAP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction
12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SAP Recent Development
12.5 Assetworks
12.5.1 Assetworks Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction
12.5.4 Assetworks Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Assetworks Recent Development
12.6 Genesis Technology
12.6.1 Genesis Technology Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction
12.6.4 Genesis Technology Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Genesis Technology Recent Development
12.7 ABB (Ellipse)
12.7.1 ABB (Ellipse) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction
12.7.4 ABB (Ellipse) Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 ABB (Ellipse) Recent Development
12.8 Maintenance
12.8.1 Maintenance Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction
12.8.4 Maintenance Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Maintenance Recent Development
12.9 Emaint
12.9.1 Emaint Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction
12.9.4 Emaint Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Emaint Recent Development
12.10 Schneider Electric
12.10.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction
12.10.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.11 Real Asset Management
12.12 Dude Solutions
12.13 IFS
12.14 FasTrak
12.15 Fiix
12.16 Eagle Technology
12.17 MAPCON
12.18 MPulse
12.19 AssetPoint
12.20 MicroMain
12.21 SoftSols Group
12.22 UpKeep
12.23 AgileAssets
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
