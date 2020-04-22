ESport Market 2020 | Size and Forecast Research 2025 With Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Top Performing Players (EA, Tencent, Bluehole Studio, Riot Games, Nexon & More)

This report studies the global ESport market, analyzes and researches the ESport development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

EA

Tencent

Bluehole Studio

Riot Games

Nexon

Blizzard

Sony

Valve Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Application, ESport can be split into

Mobilehone & Tablet

PC

Video Game

Other

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of ESport

1.1. ESport Market Overview

1.1.1. ESport Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global ESport Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. ESport Market by End Users/Application

1.3.1. Mobilehone & Tablet

1.3.2. PC

1.3.3. Video Game

1.3.4. Other

Chapter Two: Global ESport Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. ESport Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. EA

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. ESport Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. Tencent

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4. ESport Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent Developments

3.3. Bluehole Studio

3.3.1. Company Profile

3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4. ESport Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5. Recent Developments

3.4. Riot Games

3.4.1. Company Profile

3.4.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3. Products, Services and Solutions<

Continued….

