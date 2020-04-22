ESport Market 2020 | Size and Forecast Research 2025 With Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Top Performing Players (EA, Tencent, Bluehole Studio, Riot Games, Nexon & More)

This report studies the global ESport market, analyzes and researches the ESport development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
EA
Tencent
Bluehole Studio
Riot Games
Nexon
Blizzard
Sony
Valve Corporation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Application, ESport can be split into
Mobilehone & Tablet
PC
Video Game
Other
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of ESport
1.1. ESport Market Overview
1.1.1. ESport Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global ESport Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. ESport Market by End Users/Application
1.3.1. Mobilehone & Tablet
1.3.2. PC
1.3.3. Video Game
1.3.4. Other
Chapter Two: Global ESport Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. ESport Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. EA
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. ESport Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Tencent
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. ESport Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Developments
3.3. Bluehole Studio
3.3.1. Company Profile
3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4. ESport Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5. Recent Developments
3.4. Riot Games
3.4.1. Company Profile
3.4.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3. Products, Services and Solutions<
Continued….
