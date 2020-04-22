Europe Car Rental Service Market Plying for Significant Growth During (2020-2027)

The Europe car rental service market is expected to grow from US$ 14.17 Bn in 2018 to US$ 24.00 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.2% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Europe car rental services market is mainly driven by the growing number of car rental services in the region as various established companies are focusing on providing the services to their customers. In addition, the growing spending power of the people and changing lifestyle are also powerful factors that are driving the growth of the Europe car rental service market in the region. Growing tourism activities and constantly rising tourism budget have supported the growth of the car rental services market.

Europe Car Rental Service Market – Key Companies Profiled Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Europcar Mobility Group S.A.

AB Car Rental Bonaire

DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG

Green Motion

Sixt SE

The Hertz Corporation

National Car Rental (Enterprise Holdings)

ALD Automotive

Arval BNP Paribas Group

Athlon International

DriiveME

Elite Rent-a-Car

Indigo Car Hire

EUROPE CAR RENTAL SERVICE MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRIES (%)

Europe Car Rental Service Market – Market Insights

Integration of technology-driven solutions to offer better customer services

Several car rental companies are focusing on offering advanced technology-driven solutions to their customers with intent to offer improved customer service as well as to distinguish their services from those offered by their competitors. In October 2019, Enterprise Holdings introduced Entegral, an integrated software solution capable of simplifying the post-accident process; this product enabled service providers to get customers on their way, back into their cars. Recently, Avis added a split bill function into its app to enable travelers to split rental charges between personal and business credit cards. Hence, such significant growth is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the Europe car rental service market players during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The emergence of low-cost car rental services

In recent years, the car rental services market has noticed the development of economical offers to fulfill augmented demand for more reasonably priced services. The low-cost services segment comprises all low-price rental offers, including a reduced number of offerings and services along with a narrower choice of brands, categories, and car models. Several well-recognized market players have acquired car rental companies offering services to the customers who are conscious about the rent. For instance, Europcar acquired Goldcar and InterRent, low-cost car rental services providers. Further, it also acquired Fox Rent A Car, a US-based low-cost rental service provider, to gain the US low-cost car rental market share. Hence, such benefits of low-cost car rental services are propelling the growth of the Europe car rental service market.

Europe Car Rental Service Market – Rental Location

A car rental services company rents automobiles for short periods of time for a charge. It is usually organized with several local branches that enable the user to return the vehicle at a different branch and primarily located on airports and or non-airport areas and often complemented by a website enabling online reservations. Today, car rental service companies made available various types of cars such as mini & economy, compact & intermediate, standard, full size, premium, luxury, and special at on-airports, railroad stations, hotels, and other locations. Previously business for car rental was operated on-airport location only. Nonetheless, from the last few years, the car rental service industry is also having non-airport locations as well, which includes outstation, inner-city, countryside, and intercity.

Europe Car Rental Service Market – Customer Type

The market players in the region are continuously focusing on the introduction of low-cost services for rental cars. Various companies hugely prefer online platforms for strengthening their market presence and gaining a wide customer base for car rental services. Additionally, numerous prominent car rental service providers are introducing attractive schemes with reasonable prices, thus strengthening their customer base. To ensure the companies provide the right service to the prospective customer, car rental service providers need to focus on various aspects such as understanding customers, consider their existing customer records such as online and offline customer feedback, and various others.

