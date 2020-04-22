Expense Tracking Software Market 2020: Industry Trends, Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

This report focuses on the global Expense Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Expense Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Expense Tracking Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Concur

Zoho Expense

Certify

Xpenditure

Expensify

BizXpense Tracker

ExpenseBot

Taxbot

Deductr

ExpensePath

Receipts Pro

Receipt Bank

Abacus

ExpensePoint

InvoiceBerry

Journyx

Expenses Manager

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises Expense Tracking Software

Web-based Expense Tracking Software

Cloud Based Expense Tracking Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Small to Midsize Business (SMB)

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Expense Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Expense Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Expense Tracking Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Expense Tracking Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premises Expense Tracking Software

1.4.3 Web-based Expense Tracking Software

1.4.4 Cloud Based Expense Tracking Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Expense Tracking Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small to Midsize Business (SMB)

1.5.3 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Expense Tracking Software Market Size

2.2 Expense Tracking Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Expense Tracking Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Expense Tracking Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Expense Tracking Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Expense Tracking Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Expense Tracking Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Expense Tracking Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Concur

12.1.1 Concur Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction

12.1.4 Concur Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Concur Recent Development

12.2 Zoho Expense

12.2.1 Zoho Expense Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction

12.2.4 Zoho Expense Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Zoho Expense Recent Development

12.3 Certify

12.3.1 Certify Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction

12.3.4 Certify Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Certify Recent Development

12.4 Xpenditure

12.4.1 Xpenditure Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction

12.4.4 Xpenditure Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Xpenditure Recent Development

12.5 Expensify

12.5.1 Expensify Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction

12.5.4 Expensify Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Expensify Recent Development

12.6 BizXpense Tracker

12.6.1 BizXpense Tracker Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction

12.6.4 BizXpense Tracker Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 BizXpense Tracker Recent Development

12.7 ExpenseBot

12.7.1 ExpenseBot Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction

12.7.4 ExpenseBot Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ExpenseBot Recent Development

12.8 Taxbot

12.8.1 Taxbot Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction

12.8.4 Taxbot Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Taxbot Recent Development

12.9 Deductr

12.9.1 Deductr Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction

12.9.4 Deductr Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Deductr Recent Development

12.10 ExpensePath

12.10.1 ExpensePath Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction

12.10.4 ExpensePath Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 ExpensePath Recent Development

12.11 Receipts Pro

12.12 Receipt Bank

12.13 Abacus

12.14 ExpensePoint

12.15 InvoiceBerry

12.16 Journyx

12.17 Expenses Manager

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

