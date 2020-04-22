False Eyelashes Market factors influencing Industry growth by Major Players: Ulta Beauty, ardelllashes, KISS Products, L’Oréal Paris

Global false eyelashes market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

False eyelashes known as temporary lashes is an eye makeup product used to transform personal appearance. It became the popular choice among women as they are used to enhance the thickness, length, and curliness of the eyelashes. They are available in different size, colour to cater the needs of women. The most important application is the availability of lashes with magmatic strip and permanent variants are designed to worn while sleeping or even showering.



MAKE-UP ART COSMETICS., Ulta Beauty, Inc., www.ardelllashes.com, KISS Products Inc., L’Oréal Paris; ESQIDO, Blink Lash Store, Qingdao Radiance Beauty Products Co.,Ltd, Bio Takara., GIANNI LASHES, Acelashes, Lemer Lashes, PT. Royal Korindah, Emma Lashes, XIZI LASHES, Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd., HOUSE OF LASHES, Anr Lashes, Dior Lashes, WELL LASHE,

Segmentation: Global False Eyelashes Market

By Type

Strip Lashes

Individual Flare Lashes

Single Individual Lashes

By Raw Material

Synthetic Hair

Human Hair

Animal Hair & Fur

Other

By Production Process

Machine Made

Handmade

By Distribution Channel

Store-Based Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Specialty Store Others

Non store- Based

Based on regions, the False Eyelashes Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for luxury eye makeup will enhance the growth of the market

Easy availability of raw material can be another factor that will boost the market growth

Increasing demand from young population will increase the demand in the market

Increasing awareness through social media platform and celebrity endorsement can uplift the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Rapid changes in the fashion trends can hamper the growth of the market

Increasing demand of the permanent natural eye lash extension can be another factor that inhibits the growth of the market

Limited use and not ever lasting product restrict the market growth

