General Surgery Devices Market Key Trends, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, End User by 2025

Global General Surgery Devices Market: Snapshot

The global market for general surgery devices is witnessing a massive surge in demand owing to the mounting global population of geriatrics and the significant rise in number of surgical procedures. While global public-health initiatives have mostly centered around disease prevention, control and surveillance of infectious diseases, and promotion of benefits associated with healthy lifestyles, rising life expectancy in the past few decades, especially in middle- and low-income countries, have changed previous trends.

Industrialization and significant lifestyle changes have brought about an epidemiological transition and health conditions afflicting the global population are shifting from conditions caused due to infections and pestilence to lifestyle associated diseases. The condition has led to a substantial rise in health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancers, cerebro-vascular diseases, and bone disorders, in developed, developing, and less developed economies. Numbers of injuries owing to accidents are also significantly increasing across the globe as the global traffic of vehicles and other technologically advanced devices has increased.

These trends are expected to remain strong in the near future as well, presenting a massive rise in demand for general surgeries. The scenario is also expected to lead to a substantial increase in the global demand for general surgery devices. The high growth potential of the global general surgery devices market has attracted a large number of small and large general surgery device manufacturing companies in the global marketplace and the market continues to attract a number of new players.

Global General Surgery Devices Market: Overview

Surgical devices find applications in varied surgical procedures such as in closure of wounds and plastic and reconstructive surgeries, among others. They are deployed in hospitals, small clinics, and other healthcare centers and are used in different types of surgeries, namely orthopedics, obstetrics, neurology, urology, cardiovascular medicine, and gynecology. Savvy players in the global general surgery devices market are making efforts to make build inroads in the fast-expanding developing economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America, which hold out strong opportunities.

Besides expanding their geographical footprints, market participants are also resorting to other initiatives such as strategic collaborations and partnerships, product development, and carefully-considered mergers and acquisitions to further bolster their positions. A report by TMR Research provides a thorough peek into the global market for general surgery devices. It studies the market after segmenting it based on different parameters and also offers a granular analysis of the factors driving or hindering it.

Further, the report presents a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape in the global market for general surgery devices and identifies key players contributing towards its growth. The companies have been profiled in the report based on important parameters such as key strengths and recent developments, product portfolio, and geographical reach. Market-leading analytical tools have also been leveraged to gauge the opportunities and threats awaiting players.

Global General Surgery Devices Market: Trends and Opportunities

Growth drivers significantly contributing to the global market for general surgery devices are a burgeoning geriatric population, rising awareness about different surgeries, and the means to go under the knife to better looks as in plastic and reconstructive surgeries. To elaborate a bit further, the elderly population accounted for a large number of surgeries pertaining to the bone, brain, heart, and ear disorders. Technological progress resulting in cutting-edge devices and healthcare institutes providing advanced surgeries such as minimally invasive surgeries in emerging economies is also leading to market growth.

One key development to look out for in the global market for general surgery devices is the opportunities opened up by robotics and the computer-assisted sector, both of which are in a nascent stage now. The different products available in the market are open surgery instruments, minimally invasive surgery instruments, disposable surgical supplies, energy based and powered instruments, adhesion prevention products, and medical robotics and computer assisted surgery devices. Among them, the disposable surgical supplies segment leads the market with maximum revenue due to the soaring demand for disposable needles, syringes, and catheters.

Global General Surgery Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America, of these, is a crucial market on account of the concentration of well-entrenched players in the region, strong policy support of the government, solid reimbursement policies, and spiking demand for surgeries because of lifestyle-related diseases. In the years ahead, however, Asia Pacific is slated to overtake all other regions in terms of growth due to the increasing spend on healthcare in the developing nations of the region. Some of the prominent markets within Asia Pacific are India, Japan, China, Australia, and Singapore.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the noteworthy companies competing in the global market for general surgery devices market, profiled in the report are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific Corporation, Covidien Plc (Medtronic), Conmed Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, 3M Healthcare, and Care Fusion Corporation.

