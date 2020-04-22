Global Assisted Living Technologies Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

Assisted living technologies deal with improving quality of life with the help of a group of service providers. This group is responsible for providing personal services, round the clock supervision, and assistance in the area of health care related services. With the onset of Medicare and Medicaid, there is beginning of long term service delivery which consists of nursing care at home facilities. In order words, assisted living technologies is an integration of standalone assisted technologies with elements of smart home and telehealth services. Assisted technology services deal with information and communication technologies which are used for diagnosis, treatment, consultations, and patient education.
In 2017, the global Assisted Living Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Assisted Living Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assisted Living Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Assisted Living Technologies, Inc
CareTech AB
Chubb Community Care
GreenPeak Technologies BV
Koninklijke Philips N.V
Tyco Security Products
Tynetec
OBS Medical Ltd
Possum Ltd
Telbois
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Diagnosis
Treatment
Patient education
Market segment by Application, split into
Homecare
Hospital
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Assisted Living Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Assisted Living Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Assisted Living Technologies are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Assisted Living Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Diagnosis
1.4.3 Treatment
1.4.4 Patient education
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Assisted Living Technologies Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Homecare
1.5.3 Hospital
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Assisted Living Technologies Market Size
2.2 Assisted Living Technologies Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Assisted Living Technologies Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Assisted Living Technologies Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Assisted Living Technologies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Assisted Living Technologies Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Assisted Living Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Assisted Living Technologies Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Assisted Living Technologies Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Assisted Living Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Assisted Living Technologies Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Assisted Living Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Assisted Living Technologies Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Assisted Living Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Assisted Living Technologies Key Players in China
7.3 China Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Type
7.4 China Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Assisted Living Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Assisted Living Technologies Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Assisted Living Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Assisted Living Technologies Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Assisted Living Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Assisted Living Technologies Key Players in India
10.3 India Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Type
10.4 India Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Assisted Living Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Assisted Living Technologies Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Assisted Living Technologies, Inc
12.1.1 Assisted Living Technologies, Inc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Assisted Living Technologies Introduction
12.1.4 Assisted Living Technologies, Inc Revenue in Assisted Living Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Assisted Living Technologies, Inc Recent Development
12.2 CareTech AB
12.2.1 CareTech AB Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Assisted Living Technologies Introduction
12.2.4 CareTech AB Revenue in Assisted Living Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 CareTech AB Recent Development
12.3 Chubb Community Care
12.3.1 Chubb Community Care Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Assisted Living Technologies Introduction
12.3.4 Chubb Community Care Revenue in Assisted Living Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Chubb Community Care Recent Development
12.4 GreenPeak Technologies BV
12.4.1 GreenPeak Technologies BV Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Assisted Living Technologies Introduction
12.4.4 GreenPeak Technologies BV Revenue in Assisted Living Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 GreenPeak Technologies BV Recent Development
12.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V
12.5.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Assisted Living Technologies Introduction
12.5.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V Revenue in Assisted Living Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V Recent Development
12.6 Tyco Security Products
12.6.1 Tyco Security Products Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Assisted Living Technologies Introduction
12.6.4 Tyco Security Products Revenue in Assisted Living Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Tyco Security Products Recent Development
12.7 Tynetec
12.7.1 Tynetec Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Assisted Living Technologies Introduction
12.7.4 Tynetec Revenue in Assisted Living Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tynetec Recent Development
12.8 OBS Medical Ltd
12.8.1 OBS Medical Ltd Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Assisted Living Technologies Introduction
12.8.4 OBS Medical Ltd Revenue in Assisted Living Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 OBS Medical Ltd Recent Development
12.9 Possum Ltd
12.9.1 Possum Ltd Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Assisted Living Technologies Introduction
12.9.4 Possum Ltd Revenue in Assisted Living Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Possum Ltd Recent Development
12.10 Telbois
12.10.1 Telbois Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Assisted Living Technologies Introduction
12.10.4 Telbois Revenue in Assisted Living Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Telbois Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
