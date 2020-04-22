Global Automatic Train Control Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Automatic Train Control (ATC) market will register a 10.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8608.8 million by 2024, from US$ 5866.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automatic Train Control (ATC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic Train Control (ATC) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bombardier

Toshiba

Thales

Hitachi

Nippon Signal

Alstom

Siemens

CRSC

Kyosan

Traffic Control Technology

Glarun Technology

Mermec

Unittec

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Automatic Train Control (ATC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Semi-automatic Train Operation

Driverless Train Operation

Unattended Train Operation

There are three types of ATC, including STO,DTO and UTO, of which STO accounts for the largest portion of the market, about 57%. UTO take second place?occupied 27%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Urban

Mainline

Automatic Train Control is used in urban and mainline rail industry.In 2018, 74.54% for udban.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automatic Train Control (ATC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automatic Train Control (ATC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automatic Train Control (ATC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automatic Train Control (ATC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automatic Train Control (ATC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

