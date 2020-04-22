Global Automotive Data Analytics Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Automotive Data Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Data Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Data Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP SE

Microsoft

Bosch Software Innovations

IBM

Oracle

Sight Machine

ZenDrive

PitStop

Carfit

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

On-Demand

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Traffic Management

Safety and Security Management

Driver and User Behavior Analysis

Warranty Analytics

Dealer Performance Analysis

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Data Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Data Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 On-Demand

1.4.4 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Data Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Traffic Management

1.5.3 Safety and Security Management

1.5.4 Driver and User Behavior Analysis

1.5.5 Warranty Analytics

1.5.6 Dealer Performance Analysis

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Data Analytics Market Size

2.2 Automotive Data Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Automotive Data Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Data Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Data Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Data Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Automotive Data Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Data Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Data Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Automotive Data Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Automotive Data Analytics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Automotive Data Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Automotive Data Analytics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Automotive Data Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Automotive Data Analytics Key Players in China

7.3 China Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Automotive Data Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Automotive Data Analytics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Data Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Automotive Data Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Automotive Data Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Automotive Data Analytics Key Players in India

10.3 India Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Automotive Data Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Automotive Data Analytics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP SE

12.1.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automotive Data Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 SAP SE Revenue in Automotive Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automotive Data Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Automotive Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Bosch Software Innovations

12.3.1 Bosch Software Innovations Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automotive Data Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 Bosch Software Innovations Revenue in Automotive Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Bosch Software Innovations Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automotive Data Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Automotive Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 Oracle

12.5.1 Oracle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automotive Data Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Automotive Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.6 Sight Machine

12.6.1 Sight Machine Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Automotive Data Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 Sight Machine Revenue in Automotive Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Sight Machine Recent Development

12.7 ZenDrive

12.7.1 ZenDrive Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Automotive Data Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 ZenDrive Revenue in Automotive Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 ZenDrive Recent Development

12.8 PitStop

12.8.1 PitStop Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Automotive Data Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 PitStop Revenue in Automotive Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 PitStop Recent Development

12.9 Carfit

12.9.1 Carfit Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Automotive Data Analytics Introduction

12.9.4 Carfit Revenue in Automotive Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Carfit Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

