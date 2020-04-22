Global Bancassurance Technology Market Analysis 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

This report studies the global Bancassurance Technology market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Bancassurance Technology market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Bancassurance refers to a distribution channel for insurance products. It is a means for insurance companies to sell their products through banks, which allows the former to cater to a wide customer base. The bancassurance model is very common in many countries across Europe, including France, Spain, and Portugal. There are also several new entrants in the market, intensifying the competition, and encouraging insurance companies to innovate and customize products based on client requirement.

With the advent of technology boom worldwide, banks and insurance firms across Europe have increasingly become dependent on computers, Internet and other technology mediums to run their business and drive revenue growth. The technology trend in the banking and insurance sectors will only intensify in the future, leading to a rise in popularity of bancassurance in Europe. According to the report, payment systems show significant changes in the past two decades. The emergence of several IT technologies with regard to payment systems has made the transaction process became much easier for banks and insurance companies. For instance, electronic payment systems are widely used among banks. In addition, integration is expected to evolve in the payment system. The evolution of payment systems is predicted to further grow during the forecast period. Many banks and insurance companies are likely to invest a significant amount in adoption of advanced technologies to enhance their functionality of payment systems.

In 2017, the global Bancassurance Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Agile Financial Technologies

BSB

E&Y

HP

BM

Oracle

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

Big Data

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Banks

Insurance Firms

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Bancassurance Technology in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bancassurance Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Bancassurance Technology Manufacturers

Bancassurance Technology Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Bancassurance Technology Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Bancassurance Technology market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Bancassurance Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Bancassurance Technology

1.1 Bancassurance Technology Market Overview

1.1.1 Bancassurance Technology Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Bancassurance Technology Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Bancassurance Technology Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud

1.3.2 Big Data

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Bancassurance Technology Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Banks

1.4.2 Insurance Firms

Chapter Two: Global Bancassurance Technology Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Bancassurance Technology Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Agile Financial Technologies

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Bancassurance Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 BSB

3.2.1 Company Profile

Continued….

