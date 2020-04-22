Global Blockchain in Insurance Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Demands, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast Till 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Blockchain in Insurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Blockchain in Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Blockchain in Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Swisscom Blockchain
IBM
Oracle
Adnovum
Accenture
BitFury
Vakaxa
Ardor
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
This study considers the Blockchain in Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Private Blockchain
Public Blockchain
Consortium Blockchain
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Health Insurance
Car Insurance
Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Blockchain in Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Blockchain in Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Blockchain in Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Blockchain in Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Blockchain in Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Points from Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Blockchain in Insurance by Players
4 Blockchain in Insurance by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Blockchain in Insurance Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Swisscom Blockchain
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Blockchain in Insurance Product Offered
11.1.3 Swisscom Blockchain Blockchain in Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Swisscom Blockchain News
11.2 IBM
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Blockchain in Insurance Product Offered
11.2.3 IBM Blockchain in Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 IBM News
11.3 Oracle
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Blockchain in Insurance Product Offered
11.3.3 Oracle Blockchain in Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Oracle News
Continued…
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
