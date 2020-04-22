Global Competitive Intelligence Software Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Competitive Intelligence software automates all repetitive intelligence activities from data collection to information management, analysis and sharing. It helps companies better understand and respond more quickly to competitive actions, competitors, technological advancements, changes to their image, business opportunities, and mergers and acquisitions. It enables users to instantly visualize trends, correlations from various source of information. It is used by executives and managers in making strategic decisions for an organization.

In 2017, the global Competitive Intelligence Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Competitive Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Competitive Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAS

TIBCO

Comintelli

Prisync

Aqute Intelligence

Competera

SEMrush

Megaputer Intelligence

Cipher Systems

Digimind

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Competitive Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Competitive Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Competitive Intelligence Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Competitive Intelligence Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size

2.2 Competitive Intelligence Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Competitive Intelligence Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Competitive Intelligence Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Competitive Intelligence Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Competitive Intelligence Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Competitive Intelligence Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Competitive Intelligence Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Competitive Intelligence Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Competitive Intelligence Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Competitive Intelligence Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Competitive Intelligence Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Competitive Intelligence Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Competitive Intelligence Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Competitive Intelligence Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Competitive Intelligence Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 SAS

12.1.1 SAS Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Competitive Intelligence Software Introduction

12.1.4 SAS Revenue in Competitive Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 SAS Recent Development

12.2 TIBCO

12.2.1 TIBCO Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Competitive Intelligence Software Introduction

12.2.4 TIBCO Revenue in Competitive Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 TIBCO Recent Development

12.3 Comintelli

12.3.1 Comintelli Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Competitive Intelligence Software Introduction

12.3.4 Comintelli Revenue in Competitive Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Comintelli Recent Development

12.4 Prisync

12.4.1 Prisync Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Competitive Intelligence Software Introduction

12.4.4 Prisync Revenue in Competitive Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Prisync Recent Development

12.5 Aqute Intelligence

12.5.1 Aqute Intelligence Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Competitive Intelligence Software Introduction

12.5.4 Aqute Intelligence Revenue in Competitive Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Aqute Intelligence Recent Development

12.6 Competera

12.6.1 Competera Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Competitive Intelligence Software Introduction

12.6.4 Competera Revenue in Competitive Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Competera Recent Development

12.7 SEMrush

12.7.1 SEMrush Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Competitive Intelligence Software Introduction

12.7.4 SEMrush Revenue in Competitive Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SEMrush Recent Development

12.8 Megaputer Intelligence

12.8.1 Megaputer Intelligence Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Competitive Intelligence Software Introduction

12.8.4 Megaputer Intelligence Revenue in Competitive Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Megaputer Intelligence Recent Development

12.9 Cipher Systems

12.9.1 Cipher Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Competitive Intelligence Software Introduction

12.9.4 Cipher Systems Revenue in Competitive Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Cipher Systems Recent Development

12.10 Digimind

12.10.1 Digimind Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Competitive Intelligence Software Introduction

12.10.4 Digimind Revenue in Competitive Intelligence Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Digimind Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

