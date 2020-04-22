Global Conductive Carbon Black Market to Undergo Rapid Advancements During the COVID-19 Period

Various properties of conductive carbon black enable it to offer better color strength, excellent heat and light resistance, and good dispersibility to coatings, printing inks, plastics, and rubbers. Conductive carbon black also provides conductivity, toluene light transmittance, and fluidity to these items. Coatings such as epoxy and acrylic are incorporated with conductive carbon black for use in automotive industries.

The conductive carbon black market recorded a volume of 78,300 tons in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Takeaways of Conductive Carbon Black Market Study

By application, the paints & coatings segment holds a prominent share in the global carbon conductive black market. This can be attributed to growing application of conductive carbon black in epoxy and acrylic coatings, which has sparked increased requirement from automotive industries.

Conductive carbon black is used for manufacturing rubber products, as it acts as a UV stabilizer and a conductive or insulating agent in a variety of rubbers.

Europe is projected to be one of the most lucrative and prominent regions in the global conductive carbon black market during the forecast period, owing to the substantial growth of various industries such as electronics and automotive.

Globally, producers of conductive carbon black are focusing on introducing innovative applications and products for end users. These include VULCAN XC max 22 for very low loading applications to maintain mechanical property.

“Conductive carbon black functions as a comparatively low-cost pigment with UV stabilizing property. As a result, several manufacturers are incorporating it in coatings and rubber products,” says a PMR analyst.

Conductive Carbon Black Market: Vendors Insight

Top 3 key market players are estimated to acquire around three-fourth market share in the global conductive carbon black market. Key market participants identified across the value chain of the global market are:

Companies covered in Conductive Carbon Black Market Report

AkzoNobel N.V.

Orion Engineered Carbon

Cabot Corporation

Denka Company Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Ampacet Corporation

Birla carbon

Asbury Corporation

Rubber Manufacturing and Automotive to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Rubber manufacturing and automotive industries have been identified as major end users of conductive carbon black around the globe over the last couple of years. The demand from these sectors is expected to augment the sales of conductive carbon black and its products. However, critical challenges being faced by conductive carbon black market include affordability, toxicity, alternatives, and environmental concerns.

More about Report…

The recently published research report on the global conductive carbon black market by Persistence Market Research contains key insights of the market, offering all-inclusive information such as production-consumption, supply-demand, historical consumption data from 2014-2018, and forecast statistics for 2019-2029. Along with this, regulatory scenario and parent market outlook are also included in the conductive carbon black market study. The report contains key aspects on the global conductive carbon black market based on application (plastics, battery electrodes, paints and coatings, rubber, and others) across five major regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.

