Global Core Banking Solution Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

The Western Europe banks segment is anticipated to have a value of almost US$ 3 billion by end 2025 that should make it roughly twice the size of financial institutions at that time.

In 2018, the global Core Banking Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Core Banking Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Core Banking Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle

Infosys

FIS

Tata

Misys

HCL

Temenos

Capgemini

Infrasoft

Snapshot

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banks

Financial Institution

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Core Banking Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Core Banking Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Core Banking Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Core Banking Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Core Banking Solution Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Banks

1.5.3 Financial Institution

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Core Banking Solution Market Size

2.2 Core Banking Solution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Core Banking Solution Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Core Banking Solution Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Core Banking Solution Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Core Banking Solution Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Core Banking Solution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Core Banking Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Core Banking Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Core Banking Solution Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Core Banking Solution Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Core Banking Solution Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Core Banking Solution Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Core Banking Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Core Banking Solution Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Core Banking Solution Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Core Banking Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Core Banking Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Core Banking Solution Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Core Banking Solution Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Core Banking Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Core Banking Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Core Banking Solution Key Players in China

7.3 China Core Banking Solution Market Size by Type

7.4 China Core Banking Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Core Banking Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Core Banking Solution Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Core Banking Solution Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Core Banking Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Core Banking Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Core Banking Solution Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Core Banking Solution Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Core Banking Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Core Banking Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Core Banking Solution Key Players in India

10.3 India Core Banking Solution Market Size by Type

10.4 India Core Banking Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Core Banking Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Core Banking Solution Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Core Banking Solution Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Core Banking Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.1.1 SAP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Core Banking Solution Introduction

12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Core Banking Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SAP Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Core Banking Solution Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Core Banking Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 Infosys

12.3.1 Infosys Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Core Banking Solution Introduction

12.3.4 Infosys Revenue in Core Banking Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Infosys Recent Development

12.4 FIS

12.4.1 FIS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Core Banking Solution Introduction

12.4.4 FIS Revenue in Core Banking Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 FIS Recent Development

12.5 Tata

12.5.1 Tata Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Core Banking Solution Introduction

12.5.4 Tata Revenue in Core Banking Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tata Recent Development

12.6 Misys

12.6.1 Misys Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Core Banking Solution Introduction

12.6.4 Misys Revenue in Core Banking Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Misys Recent Development

12.7 HCL

12.7.1 HCL Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Core Banking Solution Introduction

12.7.4 HCL Revenue in Core Banking Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 HCL Recent Development

12.8 Temenos

12.8.1 Temenos Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Core Banking Solution Introduction

12.8.4 Temenos Revenue in Core Banking Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Temenos Recent Development

12.9 Capgemini

12.9.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Core Banking Solution Introduction

12.9.4 Capgemini Revenue in Core Banking Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.10 Infrasoft

12.10.1 Infrasoft Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Core Banking Solution Introduction

12.10.4 Infrasoft Revenue in Core Banking Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Infrasoft Recent Development

12.11 Snapshot

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

