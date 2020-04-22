Global Corporate Wellness Software Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Corporate wellness software is the software that human resources departments use to improve and manage workers’ health and well-being.

In 2017, the global Corporate Wellness Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Corporate Wellness Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate Wellness Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CoreHealth Technologies

MediKeeper

Wellness Layers

Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies

BSDI

Ceridian Lifeworks

Corporate Health Partners

Infinite Wellness Solutions

Sprout

Burner Fitness

Virgin Pulse

Rival Health

Protocol Driven Healthcare, Inc (PDHI)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Corporate Wellness Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Corporate Wellness Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corporate Wellness Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Corporate Wellness Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Corporate Wellness Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Corporate Wellness Software Market Size

2.2 Corporate Wellness Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Corporate Wellness Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Corporate Wellness Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Corporate Wellness Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Corporate Wellness Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Corporate Wellness Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Corporate Wellness Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 CoreHealth Technologies

12.1.1 CoreHealth Technologies Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction

12.1.4 CoreHealth Technologies Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 CoreHealth Technologies Recent Development

12.2 MediKeeper

12.2.1 MediKeeper Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction

12.2.4 MediKeeper Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 MediKeeper Recent Development

12.3 Wellness Layers

12.3.1 Wellness Layers Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction

12.3.4 Wellness Layers Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Wellness Layers Recent Development

12.4 Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies

12.4.1 Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction

12.4.4 Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies Recent Development

12.5 BSDI

12.5.1 BSDI Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction

12.5.4 BSDI Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 BSDI Recent Development

12.6 Ceridian Lifeworks

12.6.1 Ceridian Lifeworks Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction

12.6.4 Ceridian Lifeworks Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Ceridian Lifeworks Recent Development

12.7 Corporate Health Partners

12.7.1 Corporate Health Partners Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction

12.7.4 Corporate Health Partners Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Corporate Health Partners Recent Development

12.8 Infinite Wellness Solutions

12.8.1 Infinite Wellness Solutions Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction

12.8.4 Infinite Wellness Solutions Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Infinite Wellness Solutions Recent Development

12.9 Sprout

12.9.1 Sprout Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction

12.9.4 Sprout Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Sprout Recent Development

12.10 Burner Fitness

12.10.1 Burner Fitness Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction

12.10.4 Burner Fitness Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Burner Fitness Recent Development

12.11 Virgin Pulse

12.12 Rival Health

12.13 Protocol Driven Healthcare, Inc (PDHI)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

