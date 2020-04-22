Global Current and Future Trend of Automotive Care Chemicals Market by 2020-2026-QYResearch

Complete study of the global Automotive Care Chemicals market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Care Chemicals industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Care Chemicals production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Care Chemicals market include _, Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, TOTAL, Valvoline, Idemitsu Kosan, Sinopec, FUCHS, JX GROUP, LUKOIL, CNPC, 3M, Illinois Tool Works, Spectrum Brands, Turtle Wax, Prestone, Altro, Sonax, Tetrosyl, Biaobang, SOFT99

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Care Chemicals industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Care Chemicals manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Care Chemicals industry.

Global Automotive Care Chemicals Market Segment By Type:

Global Automotive Care Chemicals Market Segment By Application:

, Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, TOTAL, Valvoline, Idemitsu Kosan, Sinopec, FUCHS, JX GROUP, LUKOIL, CNPC, 3M, Illinois Tool Works, Spectrum Brands, Turtle Wax, Prestone, Altro, Sonax, Tetrosyl, Biaobang, SOFT99 Market Segment by Type, Cleaning Products, Antifreezes, Repair Products, Protection Products, Motor Oil, Technical Care Products, Otherts Market Segment by Application, Mass and Hypermarket, Automotive Channel, Ecommerce, Wholesale Clubs, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Care Chemicals industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Care Chemicals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Care Chemicals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Care Chemicals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Care Chemicals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Care Chemicals market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Automotive Care Chemicals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Cleaning Products

1.3.3 Antifreezes

1.3.4 Repair Products

1.3.5 Protection Products

1.3.6 Motor Oil

1.3.7 Technical Care Products

1.3.8 Otherts

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Mass and Hypermarket

1.4.3 Automotive Channel

1.4.4 Ecommerce

1.4.5 Wholesale Clubs

1.4.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Care Chemicals Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Care Chemicals Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Care Chemicals Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Care Chemicals Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Care Chemicals Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Care Chemicals Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Care Chemicals Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Care Chemicals Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Care Chemicals Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Care Chemicals Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Automotive Care Chemicals Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Care Chemicals as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Automotive Care Chemicals Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Care Chemicals Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Automotive Care Chemicals Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Automotive Care Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Care Chemicals Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Automotive Care Chemicals Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Automotive Care Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Automotive Care Chemicals Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Automotive Care Chemicals Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Automotive Care Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automotive Care Chemicals Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Automotive Care Chemicals Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Care Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Care Chemicals Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Automotive Care Chemicals Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Automotive Care Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Automotive Care Chemicals Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Automotive Care Chemicals Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Automotive Care Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Automotive Care Chemicals Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Automotive Care Chemicals Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Automotive Care Chemicals Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Shell

8.1.1 Shell Corporation Information

8.1.2 Shell Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Shell Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.1.5 Shell SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Shell Recent Developments

8.2 ExxonMobil

8.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

8.2.2 ExxonMobil Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 ExxonMobil Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.2.5 ExxonMobil SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ExxonMobil Recent Developments

8.3 BP

8.3.1 BP Corporation Information

8.3.2 BP Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 BP Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.3.5 BP SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 BP Recent Developments

8.4 Chevron

8.4.1 Chevron Corporation Information

8.4.2 Chevron Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Chevron Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.4.5 Chevron SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Chevron Recent Developments

8.5 TOTAL

8.5.1 TOTAL Corporation Information

8.5.2 TOTAL Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 TOTAL Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.5.5 TOTAL SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 TOTAL Recent Developments

8.6 Valvoline

8.6.1 Valvoline Corporation Information

8.6.2 Valvoline Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Valvoline Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.6.5 Valvoline SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Valvoline Recent Developments

8.7 Idemitsu Kosan

8.7.1 Idemitsu Kosan Corporation Information

8.7.2 Idemitsu Kosan Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Idemitsu Kosan Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.7.5 Idemitsu Kosan SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Developments

8.8 Sinopec

8.8.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

8.8.2 Sinopec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Sinopec Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.8.5 Sinopec SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Sinopec Recent Developments

8.9 FUCHS

8.9.1 FUCHS Corporation Information

8.9.2 FUCHS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 FUCHS Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.9.5 FUCHS SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 FUCHS Recent Developments

8.10 JX GROUP

8.10.1 JX GROUP Corporation Information

8.10.2 JX GROUP Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 JX GROUP Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.10.5 JX GROUP SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 JX GROUP Recent Developments

8.11 LUKOIL

8.11.1 LUKOIL Corporation Information

8.11.2 LUKOIL Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 LUKOIL Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.11.5 LUKOIL SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 LUKOIL Recent Developments

8.12 CNPC

8.12.1 CNPC Corporation Information

8.12.2 CNPC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 CNPC Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.12.5 CNPC SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 CNPC Recent Developments

8.13 3M

8.13.1 3M Corporation Information

8.13.2 3M Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 3M Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.13.5 3M SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 3M Recent Developments

8.14 Illinois Tool Works

8.14.1 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Information

8.14.2 Illinois Tool Works Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Illinois Tool Works Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.14.5 Illinois Tool Works SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Illinois Tool Works Recent Developments

8.15 Spectrum Brands

8.15.1 Spectrum Brands Corporation Information

8.15.2 Spectrum Brands Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Spectrum Brands Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.15.5 Spectrum Brands SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Spectrum Brands Recent Developments

8.16 Turtle Wax

8.16.1 Turtle Wax Corporation Information

8.16.2 Turtle Wax Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Turtle Wax Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.16.5 Turtle Wax SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Turtle Wax Recent Developments

8.17 Prestone

8.17.1 Prestone Corporation Information

8.17.2 Prestone Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Prestone Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.17.5 Prestone SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Prestone Recent Developments

8.18 Altro

8.18.1 Altro Corporation Information

8.18.2 Altro Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Altro Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.18.5 Altro SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Altro Recent Developments

8.19 Sonax

8.19.1 Sonax Corporation Information

8.19.2 Sonax Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Sonax Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.19.5 Sonax SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Sonax Recent Developments

8.20 Tetrosyl

8.20.1 Tetrosyl Corporation Information

8.20.2 Tetrosyl Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 Tetrosyl Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.20.5 Tetrosyl SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Tetrosyl Recent Developments

8.21 Biaobang

8.21.1 Biaobang Corporation Information

8.21.2 Biaobang Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.21.3 Biaobang Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.21.5 Biaobang SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 Biaobang Recent Developments

8.22 SOFT99

8.22.1 SOFT99 Corporation Information

8.22.2 SOFT99 Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.22.3 SOFT99 Automotive Care Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Automotive Care Chemicals Products and Services

8.22.5 SOFT99 SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 SOFT99 Recent Developments 9 Automotive Care Chemicals Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Automotive Care Chemicals Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Automotive Care Chemicals Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India 10 Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Care Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Care Chemicals Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Care Chemicals Distributors

11.3 Automotive Care Chemicals Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

