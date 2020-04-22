Global Customer Engagement Software Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Customer engagement software is broadly defined as software that manages customer communications and interactions throughout a variety of channels and touchpoints. True customer engagement software encompasses the full span of customer interactions, guiding current and potential customers through their journey.

In 2017, the global Customer Engagement Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Customer Engagement Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Engagement Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Salesforce.com

Oracle

SAP

IBM

Avaya

Calabrio

Genesys

Astute Solutions

Zendesk

Doxim

Intercom

Medallia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Customer Engagement Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Customer Engagement Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Customer Engagement Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Customer Engagement Software Market Size

2.2 Customer Engagement Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Customer Engagement Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Customer Engagement Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Customer Engagement Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Customer Engagement Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Customer Engagement Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Customer Engagement Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Customer Engagement Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Customer Engagement Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Customer Engagement Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Customer Engagement Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Customer Engagement Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Customer Engagement Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Customer Engagement Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Customer Engagement Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Customer Engagement Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Customer Engagement Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Customer Engagement Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Customer Engagement Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Customer Engagement Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Salesforce.com

12.1.1 Salesforce.com Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Customer Engagement Software Introduction

12.1.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in Customer Engagement Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Salesforce.com Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Customer Engagement Software Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Customer Engagement Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 SAP

12.3.1 SAP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Customer Engagement Software Introduction

12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Customer Engagement Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SAP Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Customer Engagement Software Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Customer Engagement Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 Avaya

12.5.1 Avaya Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Customer Engagement Software Introduction

12.5.4 Avaya Revenue in Customer Engagement Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.6 Calabrio

12.6.1 Calabrio Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Customer Engagement Software Introduction

12.6.4 Calabrio Revenue in Customer Engagement Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Calabrio Recent Development

12.7 Genesys

12.7.1 Genesys Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Customer Engagement Software Introduction

12.7.4 Genesys Revenue in Customer Engagement Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Genesys Recent Development

12.8 Astute Solutions

12.8.1 Astute Solutions Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Customer Engagement Software Introduction

12.8.4 Astute Solutions Revenue in Customer Engagement Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Astute Solutions Recent Development

12.9 Zendesk

12.9.1 Zendesk Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Customer Engagement Software Introduction

12.9.4 Zendesk Revenue in Customer Engagement Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Zendesk Recent Development

12.10 Doxim

12.10.1 Doxim Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Customer Engagement Software Introduction

12.10.4 Doxim Revenue in Customer Engagement Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Doxim Recent Development

12.11 Intercom

12.12 Medallia

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

