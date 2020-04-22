Global Cut Flowers Market 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025

Global Cut Flowers Market is expanding at a healthy CAGR between 2020-2025. On the basis of component, the segment is expected to emerge as the leading one in the forecast period. Cut Flowers Industry report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape.”

According to this study, over the next five years the Cut Flowers market will register a 6.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 43320 million by 2025, from $ 33500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cut Flowers business, shared in Chapter 3.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4219238

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cut Flowers market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cut Flowers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Rose

Carnation

Lilium

Chrysanthemum and Gerbera

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dümmen Orange

Carzan Flowers

Syngenta Flowers

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Finlays

Washington Bulb

Oserian

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Selecta One

Queens Group

Afriflora

Ball Horticultural

Rosebud

Karen Roses

Multiflora

Harvest Flower

Kariki

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cut Flowers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cut Flowers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cut Flowers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cut Flowers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cut Flowers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cut-flowers-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cut Flowers Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cut Flowers Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cut Flowers Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rose

2.2.2 Carnation

2.2.3 Lilium

2.2.4 Chrysanthemum and Gerbera

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Cut Flowers Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cut Flowers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Cut Flowers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Cut Flowers Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Cut Flowers Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cut Flowers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Cut Flowers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Cut Flowers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Cut Flowers by Company

3.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cut Flowers Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Cut Flowers Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Cut Flowers Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Cut Flowers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Cut Flowers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Cut Flowers Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cut Flowers by Regions

4.1 Cut Flowers by Regions

4.2 Americas Cut Flowers Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Cut Flowers Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Cut Flowers Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cut Flowers Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Cut Flowers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Cut Flowers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Cut Flowers Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Cut Flowers Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cut Flowers Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Cut Flowers Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Cut Flowers Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Cut Flowers Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Cut Flowers Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cut Flowers by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Cut Flowers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Cut Flowers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Cut Flowers Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Cut Flowers Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Cut Flowers Distributors

10.3 Cut Flowers Customer

11 Global Cut Flowers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Cut Flowers Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Cut Flowers Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Cut Flowers Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Cut Flowers Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Cut Flowers Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Cut Flowers Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Dümmen Orange

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.1.3 Dümmen Orange Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Dümmen Orange Latest Developments

12.2 Carzan Flowers

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.2.3 Carzan Flowers Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Carzan Flowers Latest Developments

12.3 Syngenta Flowers

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.3.3 Syngenta Flowers Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Syngenta Flowers Latest Developments

12.4 Beekenkamp

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.4.3 Beekenkamp Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Beekenkamp Latest Developments

12.5 Karuturi

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.5.3 Karuturi Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Karuturi Latest Developments

12.6 Finlays

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.6.3 Finlays Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Finlays Latest Developments

12.7 Washington Bulb

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.7.3 Washington Bulb Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Washington Bulb Latest Developments

12.8 Oserian

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.8.3 Oserian Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Oserian Latest Developments

12.9 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.9.3 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Latest Developments

12.10 Selecta One

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.10.3 Selecta One Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Selecta One Latest Developments

12.11 Queens Group

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.11.3 Queens Group Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Queens Group Latest Developments

12.12 Afriflora

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.12.3 Afriflora Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Afriflora Latest Developments

12.13 Ball Horticultural

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.13.3 Ball Horticultural Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Ball Horticultural Latest Developments

12.14 Rosebud

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.14.3 Rosebud Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Rosebud Latest Developments

12.15 Karen Roses

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.15.3 Karen Roses Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Karen Roses Latest Developments

12.16 Multiflora

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.16.3 Multiflora Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Multiflora Latest Developments

12.17 Harvest Flower

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.17.3 Harvest Flower Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Harvest Flower Latest Developments

12.18 Kariki

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered

12.18.3 Kariki Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Kariki Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4219238

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155