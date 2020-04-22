Global Cut Flowers Market 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025

Global Cut Flowers Market is expanding at a healthy CAGR between 2020-2025. On the basis of component, the segment is expected to emerge as the leading one in the forecast period. Cut Flowers Industry report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape.”
According to this study, over the next five years the Cut Flowers market will register a 6.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 43320 million by 2025, from $ 33500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cut Flowers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cut Flowers market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Cut Flowers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Rose
Carnation
Lilium
Chrysanthemum and Gerbera
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Home
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Dümmen Orange
Carzan Flowers
Syngenta Flowers
Beekenkamp
Karuturi
Finlays
Washington Bulb
Oserian
Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio
Selecta One
Queens Group
Afriflora
Ball Horticultural
Rosebud
Karen Roses
Multiflora
Harvest Flower
Kariki
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cut Flowers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cut Flowers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cut Flowers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cut Flowers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Cut Flowers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cut Flowers Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Cut Flowers Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Cut Flowers Segment by Type
2.2.1 Rose
2.2.2 Carnation
2.2.3 Lilium
2.2.4 Chrysanthemum and Gerbera
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Cut Flowers Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Cut Flowers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Cut Flowers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Cut Flowers Segment by Application
2.4.1 Home
2.4.2 Commercial
2.5 Cut Flowers Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Cut Flowers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Cut Flowers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Cut Flowers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Cut Flowers by Company
3.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cut Flowers Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Cut Flowers Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Cut Flowers Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Cut Flowers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Cut Flowers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Cut Flowers Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cut Flowers by Regions
4.1 Cut Flowers by Regions
4.2 Americas Cut Flowers Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Cut Flowers Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Cut Flowers Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cut Flowers Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Cut Flowers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Cut Flowers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Cut Flowers Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Cut Flowers Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cut Flowers Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Cut Flowers Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Cut Flowers Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Cut Flowers Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Cut Flowers Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cut Flowers by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Cut Flowers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Cut Flowers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Cut Flowers Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Cut Flowers Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Cut Flowers Distributors
10.3 Cut Flowers Customer
11 Global Cut Flowers Market Forecast
11.1 Global Cut Flowers Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Cut Flowers Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Cut Flowers Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Cut Flowers Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Cut Flowers Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Cut Flowers Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Dümmen Orange
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.1.3 Dümmen Orange Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Dümmen Orange Latest Developments
12.2 Carzan Flowers
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.2.3 Carzan Flowers Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Carzan Flowers Latest Developments
12.3 Syngenta Flowers
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.3.3 Syngenta Flowers Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Syngenta Flowers Latest Developments
12.4 Beekenkamp
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.4.3 Beekenkamp Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Beekenkamp Latest Developments
12.5 Karuturi
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.5.3 Karuturi Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Karuturi Latest Developments
12.6 Finlays
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.6.3 Finlays Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Finlays Latest Developments
12.7 Washington Bulb
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.7.3 Washington Bulb Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Washington Bulb Latest Developments
12.8 Oserian
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.8.3 Oserian Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Oserian Latest Developments
12.9 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.9.3 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Latest Developments
12.10 Selecta One
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.10.3 Selecta One Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Selecta One Latest Developments
12.11 Queens Group
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.11.3 Queens Group Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Queens Group Latest Developments
12.12 Afriflora
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.12.3 Afriflora Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Afriflora Latest Developments
12.13 Ball Horticultural
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.13.3 Ball Horticultural Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Ball Horticultural Latest Developments
12.14 Rosebud
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.14.3 Rosebud Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Rosebud Latest Developments
12.15 Karen Roses
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.15.3 Karen Roses Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Karen Roses Latest Developments
12.16 Multiflora
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.16.3 Multiflora Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Multiflora Latest Developments
12.17 Harvest Flower
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.17.3 Harvest Flower Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Harvest Flower Latest Developments
12.18 Kariki
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Cut Flowers Product Offered
12.18.3 Kariki Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Kariki Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
