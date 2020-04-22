GLOBAL DATA CENTER OUTSOURCING MARKET Dynamic Outlook With Influencing Vendors | DELL, IBM, UNISYS, ACCENTURE, HITACHI CONSULTING, ENSONO, TCS, INFOSYS, ATOS

This Data Center Outsourcing market research report encompasses a thorough analysis of the market and abundant related factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. This Data Center Outsourcing market report assists the business to make better decisions for the winning future planning in terms of current and future trends in a particular product or the industry. A shining team of analysts, experts, statisticians, forecasters, and economists work scrupulously to generate this advanced and all-inclusive market research report. This wide-ranging Data Center Outsourcing market research report is sure to help grow your business in several ways.

According to the latest research, global demand for data center outsourcing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.07% in the forecast to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of specialist IT-based service outsourcing so that they can better handle the deployment and maintenance of IT infrastructure.

Study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for Sample @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-center-outsourcing-market

If you are involved in the Data Center Outsourcing industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By omponent (Hardware, Software, Services), Service Type (Data Centre Application Outsourcing, Enterprise Application Outsourcing, Network Application Outsourcing, Others), Servers (Rack, Virtual, Hybrid), Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Organizations, Large Organizations), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Government, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Travel & Logistics, Manufacturing, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand from various end-users for IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth in preference for shared infrastructural services is expected to boost the growth of the market as it results in low-cost of operations

High growth of various industries resulting in greater demand for virtual storage services can drive the market growth

High levels of expenditure incurred on various IT services and business technology services; is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Key Market Competitors: Data Center Outsourcing Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center outsourcing market are Hitachi Consulting Corporation; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Dell; IBM Corporation; HCL Technologies Limited; Accenture; Atos SE; Capgemini; Cognizant; Bridge Data Centres; Infosys Limited; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Tech Mahindra Limited; Unisys; Ensono; FUJITSU; T-Systems International GmbH; CGI Inc. and CompuCom Systems, Inc. among others.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Data Center Outsourcing overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

Competitors – In this section, various Data Center Outsourcing industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Data Center Outsourcing Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Data Center Outsourcing is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Data Center Outsourcing Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Data Center Outsourcing Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Data Center Outsourcing Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Wipro Limited announced that they had divested their business relating to hosted data center services to Ensono for USD 405 million. This acquisition will improve Ensono’s business capabilities while also focusing on expansion of geographical footprint. This acquisition will help Ensono in realising their strategy of providing specialised IT services at a global scale

In July 2017, Bridge Data Centres announced that they had decided to invest USD 500 million over the period of two years in the Indian market to meet the growing demand for data centers and associated services from the region. Bridge Data Centers deals in providing specialised outsourcing services, data center acquisitions, operation & colocation services and greenfield development

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Data Center Outsourcing Market

Data Center Outsourcing Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Data Center Outsourcing Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Data Center Outsourcing Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Data Center Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Data Center Outsourcing Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Data Center Outsourcing

Global Data Center Outsourcing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

FREE TABLE OF CONTENTS IS AVAILABLE [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-data-center-outsourcing-market

To comprehend Global Data Center Outsourcing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Data Center Outsourcing market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475