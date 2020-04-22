GLOBAL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET Growth Factors and Major Applications | MICROSOFT, ADOBE, ACCENTURE, CAPGEMINI, IBM, ORACLE, GOOGLE

This Digital Transformation report gives better business ideas and solutions with respect to the ICT industry in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. This Digital Transformation market insights acquired through this market research report facilitates a more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position-specific brand brilliantly. This Digital Transformation market studies, insights, and analysis conducted in this Digital Transformation market research report keep the marketplace clearly into the focus which helps achieve business goals. This Digital Transformation market report presents you with numerous insights and business solutions that will help to stay ahead of the competition.

According to the latest research, global demand for Digital Transformation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 299.30 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1223.97 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 19.25% in the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud platform is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-digital-transformation-market

If you are involved in the Digital Transformation industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), End User (Small & Medium Businesses (SMBS), Enterprises), Vertical (Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Telecommunication & IT, Automotive, Education, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government, Others), Services (Training, Maintenance, Consulting), Technology (Industrial Robotics, Internet of Things, 3d Printing/Additive Manufacturing, Advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI), Big Data and Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Others),

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Afric

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand for mobile phones is driving the market.

Growth in usage of IoT based products and solutions in businesses and various organizations

Key Market Competitors: Digital Transformation Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the digital transformation market are Cognizant, Dell Inc., Microsoft, Adobe, Accenture, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Broadcom., EMC Corporation., PwC, Deloitte, COGNEX CORPORATION, SAP SE, Deloitte, Siemens, PwC, COGNEX CORPORATION.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Oracle announced the launch of their new customer innovation centre which is mainly focused on digital transformation for the public sector in Brazil. This mainly focuses on transport, security and health and involves technologies including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain. The main aim of the company is to promote this idea in all the sectors of government.

In December 2018, Australia has published a Digital Transformation Strategy whose main motive is to create a digital identity system for users so that they can easily access all the government services digitally by 2025. Eligibility for different services and payments reminders can be easily known through this new service.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Digital Transformation Market

Digital Transformation Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Digital Transformation Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Digital Transformation Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Digital Transformation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Digital Transformation Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Digital Transformation

Global Digital Transformation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

Table Of Contents Is Available [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-digital-transformation-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475