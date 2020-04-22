GLOBAL IT HELP DESK SOFTWARE MARKET 2020 – RECENT STUDY INCLUDING KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, GROWTH FACTORS AND FORECASTS TILL 2025

To facilitate the IT help desk goals of the organization, IT teams typically deploy an IT help desk software which can help manage the IT ticket lifecycle, automate routine tasks, and optimize their processes and workflows, directly resulting in increased productivity and reduced costs, and yet provide better service levels and customer experience.

In 2017, the global IT Help Desk Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global IT Help Desk Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Help Desk Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Freshdesk

Zendesk

Freshservice

LiveAgent

Samanage

Front

AzureDesk

ManageEngine ServiceDesk

Techinline FixMe.IT

Nectar Desk

TeamSupport

Vision Helpdesk

JIRA Service Desk

xSellco

LiveChat

MSP Anywhere

Dixa

NABD

DiamanteDesk

ZupportDesk

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

IT support

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Help Desk Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Help Desk Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Help Desk Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IT Help Desk Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IT Help Desk Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 IT support

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 IT Help Desk Software Market Size

2.2 IT Help Desk Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 IT Help Desk Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global IT Help Desk Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global IT Help Desk Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global IT Help Desk Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 IT Help Desk Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IT Help Desk Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IT Help Desk Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States IT Help Desk Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 IT Help Desk Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe IT Help Desk Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 IT Help Desk Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China IT Help Desk Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 IT Help Desk Software Key Players in China

7.3 China IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan IT Help Desk Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 IT Help Desk Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia IT Help Desk Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 IT Help Desk Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India IT Help Desk Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 IT Help Desk Software Key Players in India

10.3 India IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America IT Help Desk Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 IT Help Desk Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America IT Help Desk Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Freshdesk

12.1.1 Freshdesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IT Help Desk Software Introduction

12.1.4 Freshdesk Revenue in IT Help Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Freshdesk Recent Development

12.2 Zendesk

12.2.1 Zendesk Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IT Help Desk Software Introduction

12.2.4 Zendesk Revenue in IT Help Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Zendesk Recent Development

12.3 Freshservice

12.3.1 Freshservice Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IT Help Desk Software Introduction

12.3.4 Freshservice Revenue in IT Help Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Freshservice Recent Development

12.4 LiveAgent

12.4.1 LiveAgent Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IT Help Desk Software Introduction

12.4.4 LiveAgent Revenue in IT Help Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 LiveAgent Recent Development

12.5 Samanage

12.5.1 Samanage Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IT Help Desk Software Introduction

12.5.4 Samanage Revenue in IT Help Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Samanage Recent Development

12.6 Front

12.6.1 Front Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IT Help Desk Software Introduction

12.6.4 Front Revenue in IT Help Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Front Recent Development

12.7 AzureDesk

12.7.1 AzureDesk Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IT Help Desk Software Introduction

12.7.4 AzureDesk Revenue in IT Help Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 AzureDesk Recent Development

12.8 ManageEngine ServiceDesk

12.8.1 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IT Help Desk Software Introduction

12.8.4 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Revenue in IT Help Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Recent Development

12.9 Techinline FixMe.IT

12.9.1 Techinline FixMe.IT Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 IT Help Desk Software Introduction

12.9.4 Techinline FixMe.IT Revenue in IT Help Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Techinline FixMe.IT Recent Development

12.10 Nectar Desk

12.10.1 Nectar Desk Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 IT Help Desk Software Introduction

12.10.4 Nectar Desk Revenue in IT Help Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Nectar Desk Recent Development

12.11 TeamSupport

12.12 Vision Helpdesk

12.13 JIRA Service Desk

12.14 xSellco

12.15 LiveChat

12.16 MSP Anywhere

12.17 Dixa

12.18 NABD

12.19 DiamanteDesk

12.20 ZupportDesk

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

