Global LNG Market 2019-2024:Industry Statistics, Services, Growing Trends, Company Profiles and Investment Opportunities

In this report, we analyze the LNG industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2019-2024.

At the same time, we classify different LNG based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the LNG industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Key players in global LNG market include:

Air Products & Chemicals

BG

BP

Cheniere Energy

Chevron

ConocoPhillips

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom OAO

Inpex

Petroleos De Venezuela

Petronas

Market segmentation, by product types:

Ethane

Propane

Butane

Nitrogen

Market segmentation, by applications:

Construction & Dairy Products

Furnaces

Fluid Bed Dryers

Food Processing

Manufacturing

Mining

Power Generation Sector

Rotary Kilns

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The report can answer the following questions:

1. What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of LNG?

2. Who are the global key manufacturers of LNG industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

3. What are the types and applications of LNG? What is the market share of each type and application?

4. What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of LNG? What is the manufacturing process of LNG?

5. Economic impact on LNG industry and development trend of LNG industry.

6. What will the LNG market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

7. What are the key factors driving the global LNG industry?

8. What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the LNG market?

9. What are the LNG market challenges to market growth?

10. What are the LNG market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global LNG market?

Objective of Studies:

1. To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global LNG market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the LNG market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

3. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

4. To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global LNG market.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of LNG

1.1 Brief Introduction of LNG

1.1.1 Definition of LNG

1.1.2 Development of LNG Industry

1.2 Classification of LNG

1.3 Status of LNG Industry

1.3.1 Industry Overview of LNG

1.3.2 Global Major Regions Status of LNG

2 Industry Chain Analysis of LNG

2.1 Supply Chain Relationship Analysis of LNG

2.2 Upstream Major Raw Materials and Price Analysis of LNG

2.3 Downstream Applications of LNG

3 Manufacturing Technology of LNG

3.1 Development of LNG Manufacturing Technology

3.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LNG

3.3 Trends of LNG Manufacturing Technology

4 Major Manufacturers Analysis of LNG

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Company Profile

4.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.1.4 Contact Information

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Company Profile

4.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.2.4 Contact Information

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Company Profile

4.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.3.4 Contact Information

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Company Profile

4.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.4.4 Contact Information

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Company Profile

4.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.5.4 Contact Information

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Company Profile

4.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.6.4 Contact Information

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Company Profile

4.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.7.4 Contact Information

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Company Profile

4.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.8.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.8.4 Contact Information

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Company Profile

4.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.9.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.9.4 Contact Information

4.10 Company ten

4.10.1 Company Profile

4.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.10.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.10.4 Contact Information

. . .

5 Global Productions, Revenue and Price Analysis of LNG by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

5.1 Global Production, Revenue of LNG by Regions 2014-2019

5.2 Global Production, Revenue of LNG by Manufacturers 2014-2019

5.3 Global Production, Revenue of LNG by Types 2014-2019

5.4 Global Production, Revenue of LNG by Applications 2014-2019

5.5 Price Analysis of Global LNG by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications in 2014-2019

6 Global and Major Regions Capacity, Production, Revenue and Growth Rate of LNG 2014-2019

6.1 Global Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, of LNG 2014-2019

6.2 Asia Pacific Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, of LNG 2014-2019

6.3 Europe Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, of LNG 2014-2019

6.4 Middle East & Africa Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, of LNG 2014-2019

6.5 North America Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, of LNG 2014-2019

6.6 Latin America Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, of LNG 2014-2019

7 Consumption Volumes, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Sale Price Analysis of LNG by Regions

7.1 Global Consumption Volume and Consumption Value of LNG by Regions 2014-2019

7.2 Global Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Growth Rate of LNG 2014-2019

7.3 Asia Pacific Consumption Volume, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Growth Rate of LNG 2014-2019

7.4 Europe Consumption Volume, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Growth Rate of LNG 2014-2019

7.5 Middle East & Africa Consumption Volume, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Growth Rate of LNG 2014-2019

7.6 North America Consumption Volume, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Growth Rate of LNG 2014-2019

7.7 Latin America Consumption Volume, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Growth Rate of LNG 2014-2019

7.8 Sale Price Analysis of Global LNG by Regions 2014-2019

8 Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of LNG

8.1 Global Gross and Gross Margin of LNG by Regions 2014-2019

8.2 Global Gross and Gross Margin of LNG by Manufacturers 2014-2019

8.3 Global Gross and Gross Margin of LNG by Types 2014-2019

8.4 Global Gross and Gross Margin of LNG by Applications 2014-2019

9 Marketing Traders or Distributor Analysis of LNG

9.1 Marketing Channels Status of LNG

9.2 Marketing Channels Characteristic of LNG

9.3 Marketing Channels Development Trend of LNG

10 Global and Chinese Economic Impacts on LNG Industry

10.1 Global and Chinese Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

10.1.1 Global Macroeconomic Analysis and Outlook

10.1.2 Chinese Macroeconomic Analysis and Outlook

10.2 Effects to LNG Industry

11 Development Trend Analysis of LNG

11.1 Capacity, Production and Revenue Forecast of LNG by Regions, Types and Applications

11.1.1 Global Capacity, Production and Revenue of LNG by Regions 2019-2024

11.1.2 Global and Major Regions Capacity, Production, Revenue and Growth Rate of LNG 2019-2024

11.1.3 Global Capacity, Production and Revenue of LNG by Types 2019-2024

11.2 Consumption Volume and Consumption Value Forecast of LNG by Regions

11.2.1 Global Consumption Volume and Consumption Value of LNG by Regions 2019-2024

11.2.2 Global and Major Regions Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Growth Rate of LNG 2019-2024

11.3 Supply, Import, Export and Consumption Forecast of LNG

11.3.1 Supply, Consumption and Gap of LNG 2019-2024

11.3.2 Global Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of LNG 2019-2024

11.3.3 North America Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of LNG 2019-2024

11.3.4 Europe Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of LNG 2019-2024

11.3.5 Asia Pacific Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of LNG 2019-2024

11.3.6 Middle East & Africa Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of LNG 2019-2024

11.3.7 Latin America Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of LNG 2019-2024

12 Contact information of LNG

12.1 Upstream Major Raw Materials and Equipment Suppliers Analysis of LNG

12.1.1 Major Raw Materials Suppliers with Contact Information Analysis of LNG

12.1.2 Major Equipment Suppliers with Contact Information Analysis of LNG

12.2 Downstream Major Consumers Analysis of LNG

12.3 Major Suppliers of LNG with Contact Information

12.4 Supply Chain Relationship Analysis of LNG

13 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of LNG

13.1 New Project SWOT Analysis of LNG

13.2 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of LNG

13.2.1 Project Name

13.2.2 Investment Budget

13.2.3 Project Product Solutions

13.2.4 Project Schedule

14 Conclusion of the Global LNG Industry 2019 Market Research Report

