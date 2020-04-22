Global Miscarriage Market Technology Advancement and Business Outlook 2020 with ILTOO Pharma, Fertility SA, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, BioRegen Biomedical (Changzhou) Co., Ltd, Amgen Inc, BioIncept

Global miscarriage market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of smoking and alcohol amongst women, increasing prevalence of diabetes and thyroid disorders, increase in use of birth control pills which lead to miscarriage when pregnancy needed and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries.
The key market players in the global miscarriage market are ILTOO Pharma, Fertility SA, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, BioRegen Biomedical (Changzhou) Co., Ltd, Amgen Inc, BioIncept, LLC, Ferring B.V, Grifols, S.A, Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, IGENOMIX, Eve Medical, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, GenBioPro among others.
Report highlights
- To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.
- Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
Key Developments in the Market
- In April 2019, GenBioPro received the U.S FDA approval for generic version of the abortion pill Mifeprex (mifepristone). Mifeprex when used in combination with Misoprostol is approved as an abortion pill regimen. This generic version is approved as a substitution for Mifeprex as an abortion pill for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages
- In June 2016, U.S FDA approved updated labelling for Mifeprex (mifepristone), an abortion pill in combination with misoprostol medical abortion of pregnancy. The most significant changes to the mifepristone label is done by increasing the eligibility from 49 days to 70 days gestation. The label update confirms that abortion through medication is safe, highly effective and has the potential to increase access to medication abortion
TOC points of Miscarriage Market Report:
- Market size & shares
- Market trends and dynamics
- Market Drivers and Opportunities
- Competitive landscape
- Supply and demand
- Technological inventions in Miscarriage industry
- Marketing Channel Development Trend
- Miscarriage Market Positioning
- Pricing Strategy
- Brand Strategy
- Target Client
Segmentation: Global Miscarriage Market
By Types
- Complete Miscarriage
- Incomplete Miscarriage
- Missed Miscarriage
- Threatened Miscarriage
- Inevitable Miscarriage
- Septic Miscarriage
By Drugs
- Misoprostol
- Mifepristone
- Methotrexate
- Progesterone
- Others
By Diagnosis
- Pelvic Exam
- Tissue Test
- Chromosomal Test
- Ultrasound
- Blood Test
By Treatment
- Medication
- Surgery
- Supportive Care
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Vaginal
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
