Global Online Payroll Services Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Online Payroll Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Payroll Services development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Online Payroll Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Intuit

ADP

IOIPay

OnPay

APS

SurePayroll (Paychex)

BenefitMall

PayUSA

MyPayrollHR

Coastal Human Resource Group

Gusto

Square

PAYweb

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Basic Payroll Services

Enhanced Payroll Services

Full Service Payroll Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Midsized Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Payroll Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Payroll Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Basic Payroll Services

1.4.3 Enhanced Payroll Services

1.4.4 Full Service Payroll Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Payroll Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Business

1.5.3 Midsized Business

1.5.4 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Payroll Services Market Size

2.2 Online Payroll Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Payroll Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Online Payroll Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Payroll Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Payroll Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online Payroll Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Online Payroll Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Payroll Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Payroll Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Intuit

12.1.1 Intuit Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction

12.1.4 Intuit Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Intuit Recent Development

12.2 ADP

12.2.1 ADP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction

12.2.4 ADP Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 ADP Recent Development

12.3 IOIPay

12.3.1 IOIPay Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction

12.3.4 IOIPay Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IOIPay Recent Development

12.4 OnPay

12.4.1 OnPay Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction

12.4.4 OnPay Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 OnPay Recent Development

12.5 APS

12.5.1 APS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction

12.5.4 APS Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 APS Recent Development

12.6 SurePayroll (Paychex)

12.6.1 SurePayroll (Paychex) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction

12.6.4 SurePayroll (Paychex) Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 SurePayroll (Paychex) Recent Development

12.7 BenefitMall

12.7.1 BenefitMall Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction

12.7.4 BenefitMall Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 BenefitMall Recent Development

12.8 PayUSA

12.8.1 PayUSA Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction

12.8.4 PayUSA Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 PayUSA Recent Development

12.9 MyPayrollHR

12.9.1 MyPayrollHR Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction

12.9.4 MyPayrollHR Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 MyPayrollHR Recent Development

12.10 Coastal Human Resource Group

12.10.1 Coastal Human Resource Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction

12.10.4 Coastal Human Resource Group Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Coastal Human Resource Group Recent Development

12.11 Gusto

12.12 Square

12.13 PAYweb

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

