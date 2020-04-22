GLOBAL PARENTAL CONTROL SOFTWARE MARKET Growth Factors and Major Applications | AT&T, BITDEFENDER, WEBROOT INC., ALPHABET INC., CONTENT WATCH HOLDINGS

This Parental Control Software report gives better business ideas and solutions with respect to the ICT industry in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. This Parental Control Software market insights acquired through this market research report facilitates a more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position-specific brand brilliantly. This Parental Control Software market studies, insights, and analysis conducted in this Parental Control Software market research report keep the marketplace clearly into the focus which helps achieve business goals. This Parental Control Software market report presents you with numerous insights and business solutions that will help to stay ahead of the competition.

Global parental control software market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are AT&T, Bitdefender, Webroot Inc., Alphabet Inc., Content Watch Holdings, Inc., Verizon, McAfee, LLC., AO Kaspersky Lab, Qustodio LLC, CLEAN ROUTER – ULTIMATE PARENTAL CONTROLS, T-Mobile USA, INC , Cisco System Inc., Avast Software s.r.o., Symantec Corporation , Netsanity, Inc., BullGuard, Mobicip.LLC, Salfeld Computer GmbH, Refog and KidsWatch Inc among others.

Parental control software enables parents to set internet usage control for their children. This prevents children from accessing inappropriate online content via smartphones, tablets and computers among others. Parental control software is located on Vista’s control panel from where a user can access an account and can monitor their children’s activity or behaviour. This helps to create a customized checklist to set parental control on each device especially for family users. There are various types of parental control such as network level, device level and application controls. It is mainly used in homes, schools and commercial areas.

In December 2018, WEBROOT INC. received ISO 27001 certification for security and data protection. This helps the company offering the greatest safety standard. This standard is received when the product meets all the requirements relating to implementation, maintenance, establishment by continually improving an information security management system. Thus, ISO certification will strengthen company safety position along with focused dedication towards client’s offering with the greatest level of protection

In November 2018, AT&T launched an app called Secure Family that helps to manage parental control features such as time limits for social media, location tracking accuracy and content filtering related to age appropriate setting. It also provides upgraded version that has 10 lines for USD 7.99 per month This will help the company in providing secure and safe app to its customer as a result it will help in increasing the customer

In October 2018, Bitdefender acquired the Netherlands based company known as RedSocks Security BV for enhancing and expanding its product portfolio. This will assist companies in expanding Bitdefender’s portfolio and addressable market in the region of network safety and analytics in strategic investment and mark another step on their continuous growth path

By Device Type (Smart Phones, Computers, Tablets, Digital Television, Others), Solution Provider (Software Developer, ISP, Carrier, Hardware Developer), Function Type (Time Management, Gaming, App Management, Web Access, Program-Specific Control, Cyber Security, Others), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud Based), Operating System (Android, IOS, Windows, Linux, MAC OS, Others), End-User (Educational Institutions, Residential, Commercial),

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Afric

