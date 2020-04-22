Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) Market 2020: Size, Demand, Innovation, Technology, Growth Trends and Business Opportunities till 2025

Increasing demand of carbon which is based on synthetic rubber contain high volume of fluorine than FKM, the applications of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) market holds a combination of high-performance of capabilities. However, this results to be one of a most challenging projection of the market.

Perfluoroelastomers is a combination of tetrafluoroethylene (TFE) and perfluoromethylvinyl. It generally holds a rare substance of thermal and chemical resistance. It provides thermal stability up to 320°C and can resist over 1800 chemicals. Perfluoroelastomers are used in sealing and to manufacture o-rings, gaskets, specialty seals and complex molded parts. Perfluoroelastomers are used in various end user industries such as automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, energy & power, semiconductor, chemical, food & pharmaceuticals and others.

Leading players of perfluoroelastomers industry are also profiled with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities which include, DuPont (U.S.), The 3M Company (U.S.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan), Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry (China), Eagle Elastomer Inc. (U.S.), Chenguang Fluoro & Silicone Elastomers Co., Ltd. (China), Precision Polymer Engineering Ltd. (U.K.), TRP Polymer Solutions Ltd. (U.K.) and Shanghai Fluoron Chemicals (China) are some of the active and important players of the global perfluoroelastomers industry.

Globally, North America has been dominating the perfluoroelastomers market size but now Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR in the forecast period. U.S., Germany, China, India, Mexico, Japan, and are the major countries with a huge demand for perfluoroelastomers.

The applications of perfluoroelastomers include o-rings, seals, gaskets and complex molding parts. The FFKM market share is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate in next five years driven by the increasing demand of high temperature sealing products in growing end user industries such as automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, energy & power, semiconductor, chemical, food & pharmaceuticals.

Growing advancements and technological inventions in perfluoroelastomers industry would be quite effective in future. Perfluoroelastomers have been well perceived in various dominant end-user markets in the last few decades and the consumption is expected to increase in emerging applications in the near future.

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

