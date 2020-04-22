GLOBAL PROGRAMMATIC DISPLAY ADVERTISING PLATFORM MARKET 2020 BY MANUFACTURERS, COUNTRIES, TYPE AND APPLICATION, FORECAST TO 2025

In 2017, the global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Programmatic Display Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2372502

The key players covered in this study

FACEBOOK BUSINESS

ADWORDS

WORDSTREAM

SIZMEK

MARIN SOFTWARE

DATAXU

Yahoo Gemini

MediaMath

Adobe Media Optimizer

Quantcast Advertise

Choozle

Acquisio

The Trade Desk

Flashtalking

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Programmatic RTB

Programmatic Direct

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Programmatic Display Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Programmatic Display Advertising Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-programmatic-display-advertising-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Programmatic RTB

1.5.3 Programmatic Direct

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size

2.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in China

7.3 China Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

7.4 China Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in India

10.3 India Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

10.4 India Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 FACEBOOK BUSINESS

12.1.1 FACEBOOK BUSINESS Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction

12.1.4 FACEBOOK BUSINESS Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 FACEBOOK BUSINESS Recent Development

12.2 ADWORDS

12.2.1 ADWORDS Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction

12.2.4 ADWORDS Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 ADWORDS Recent Development

12.3 WORDSTREAM

12.3.1 WORDSTREAM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction

12.3.4 WORDSTREAM Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 WORDSTREAM Recent Development

12.4 SIZMEK

12.4.1 SIZMEK Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction

12.4.4 SIZMEK Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SIZMEK Recent Development

12.5 MARIN SOFTWARE

12.5.1 MARIN SOFTWARE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction

12.5.4 MARIN SOFTWARE Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 MARIN SOFTWARE Recent Development

12.6 DATAXU

12.6.1 DATAXU Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction

12.6.4 DATAXU Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 DATAXU Recent Development

12.7 Yahoo Gemini

12.7.1 Yahoo Gemini Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction

12.7.4 Yahoo Gemini Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Yahoo Gemini Recent Development

12.8 MediaMath

12.8.1 MediaMath Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction

12.8.4 MediaMath Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 MediaMath Recent Development

12.9 Adobe Media Optimizer

12.9.1 Adobe Media Optimizer Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction

12.9.4 Adobe Media Optimizer Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Adobe Media Optimizer Recent Development

12.10 Quantcast Advertise

12.10.1 Quantcast Advertise Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction

12.10.4 Quantcast Advertise Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Quantcast Advertise Recent Development

12.11 Choozle

12.12 Acquisio

12.13 The Trade Desk

12.14 Flashtalking

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2372502

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155