GLOBAL PROGRAMMATIC DISPLAY ADVERTISING PLATFORM MARKET 2020 BY MANUFACTURERS, COUNTRIES, TYPE AND APPLICATION, FORECAST TO 2025

In 2017, the global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Programmatic Display Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
FACEBOOK BUSINESS
ADWORDS
WORDSTREAM
SIZMEK
MARIN SOFTWARE
DATAXU
Yahoo Gemini
MediaMath
Adobe Media Optimizer
Quantcast Advertise
Choozle
Acquisio
The Trade Desk
Flashtalking
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Programmatic RTB
Programmatic Direct
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Programmatic Display Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Programmatic Display Advertising Platform are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Programmatic RTB
1.5.3 Programmatic Direct
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size
2.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in China
7.3 China Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
7.4 China Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in India
10.3 India Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
10.4 India Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 FACEBOOK BUSINESS
12.1.1 FACEBOOK BUSINESS Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction
12.1.4 FACEBOOK BUSINESS Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 FACEBOOK BUSINESS Recent Development
12.2 ADWORDS
12.2.1 ADWORDS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction
12.2.4 ADWORDS Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 ADWORDS Recent Development
12.3 WORDSTREAM
12.3.1 WORDSTREAM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction
12.3.4 WORDSTREAM Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 WORDSTREAM Recent Development
12.4 SIZMEK
12.4.1 SIZMEK Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction
12.4.4 SIZMEK Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SIZMEK Recent Development
12.5 MARIN SOFTWARE
12.5.1 MARIN SOFTWARE Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction
12.5.4 MARIN SOFTWARE Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 MARIN SOFTWARE Recent Development
12.6 DATAXU
12.6.1 DATAXU Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction
12.6.4 DATAXU Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 DATAXU Recent Development
12.7 Yahoo Gemini
12.7.1 Yahoo Gemini Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction
12.7.4 Yahoo Gemini Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Yahoo Gemini Recent Development
12.8 MediaMath
12.8.1 MediaMath Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction
12.8.4 MediaMath Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 MediaMath Recent Development
12.9 Adobe Media Optimizer
12.9.1 Adobe Media Optimizer Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction
12.9.4 Adobe Media Optimizer Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Adobe Media Optimizer Recent Development
12.10 Quantcast Advertise
12.10.1 Quantcast Advertise Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Introduction
12.10.4 Quantcast Advertise Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Quantcast Advertise Recent Development
12.11 Choozle
12.12 Acquisio
12.13 The Trade Desk
12.14 Flashtalking
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
