Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Overview, Leading Player, Application, Trends Analysis & Forecast to 2025

A quality management system (QMS) is a collection of business processes focused on consistently meeting customer requirements and enhancing their satisfaction.

In 2017, the global Quality Management System (QMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2363748

This report focuses on the global Quality Management System (QMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quality Management System (QMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IQS, Inc

MasterControl

EtQ

Intelex Technologies

Pilgrim Quality Solutions

MetricStream

Sparta Systems

SAP

Arena Solutions

Autodesk

Oracle

Aras

AssurX

Plex Systems

IQMS

Unipoint Software

Ideagen

Dassault Systemes

Siemens

Micro Focus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Science

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Quality Management System (QMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Quality Management System (QMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quality Management System (QMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-quality-management-system-qms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IT & Telecom

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Science

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size

2.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Quality Management System (QMS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Quality Management System (QMS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IQS, Inc

12.1.1 IQS, Inc Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.1.4 IQS, Inc Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IQS, Inc Recent Development

12.2 MasterControl

12.2.1 MasterControl Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.2.4 MasterControl Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 MasterControl Recent Development

12.3 EtQ

12.3.1 EtQ Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.3.4 EtQ Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 EtQ Recent Development

12.4 Intelex Technologies

12.4.1 Intelex Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.4.4 Intelex Technologies Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Pilgrim Quality Solutions

12.5.1 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.5.4 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Recent Development

12.6 MetricStream

12.6.1 MetricStream Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.6.4 MetricStream Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 MetricStream Recent Development

12.7 Sparta Systems

12.7.1 Sparta Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.7.4 Sparta Systems Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Sparta Systems Recent Development

12.8 SAP

12.8.1 SAP Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.8.4 SAP Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SAP Recent Development

12.9 Arena Solutions

12.9.1 Arena Solutions Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.9.4 Arena Solutions Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Arena Solutions Recent Development

12.10 Autodesk

12.10.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.10.4 Autodesk Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.11 Oracle

12.12 Aras

12.13 AssurX

12.14 Plex Systems

12.15 IQMS

12.16 Unipoint Software

12.17 Ideagen

12.18 Dassault Systemes

12.19 Siemens

12.20 Micro Focus

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2363748

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155