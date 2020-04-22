Global Raisin Juice Market to Record Significant Revenue growth During the COVID-19 Lockdown Period

Raisin juice is prepared by processing raisins to obtain a concentrated paste. It is commercially available as raisin juice concentrate and used as a sweetener and shelf life enhancer in the food and beverage industry. Following consumer awareness about the health benefits of raisin juices, the raisin juice market is expected to witness a significant growth in the forecast period. The demand side factor like consumer acceptability for the taste and flavor of the raisins may also affect the raisin juice market. Considering the rise in trend for healthy and carb-free food, raisin is emerging as a sugar substitute and may gain a notable position in the natural sweetener market.

Raisin Juice Market: Segmentation

The raisin juice market is segmented on the basis of end use and applications.

On the basis of application, the raisin juice market is segmented as flavoring agent, sweetener, texturizing agent and preservative. The raisin juice is known to enhance the texture and crunchiness of the bakery products and sometimes also used as dressing ingredient in confectionary.

On the basis of end use, the raisin juice market is segmented as bakery, confectionary, frozen desserts, sauces & dressings, beverages and others. It is also widely used in marinades and seasonings.

Raisin Juice Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

Government organizations which are taking various initiatives in spreading awareness about the health benefits and usage of raisins in the food industry are hugely responsible for the growth of the raisin juice market. The California Raisin Marketing Board has been taking great efforts in promoting the use of raisin and raisin products. It includes measures like Commodity Purchase programs which offer government funds to schools and banks and open sales opportunity for fruits and vegetables including raisins. These opportunities will ultimately fuel the growth of the raisin juice market. Lack of consumer awareness seems to be hindering the growth of the raisin juice market. Hence, the introduction of raisin juices to bakeries and other food manufacturers which have a strong foothold in the regional market will help in raising consumer awareness and boost the growth of the raisin juice market. Online marketing strategy also presents excellent opportunity to expand the market attractiveness of the raisin juice market. Regions with low raisin production where prices of raisins are high may exhibit slower growth in the raisin juice market.

Raisin Juice Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the largest producer of raisins and the major contributor is the U.S. As the production and demand for raisins continue to grow, the demand for raisin juice is also expected to grow. Europe is the biggest importer of raisins. So, the California Raisins Board has been taking many initiatives for the promotion of raisin juice in Europe which is most likely to fuel the growth of the raisin juice market. Asia Pacific is in the introductory phase of the raisin juice market, as raisin is most commonly consumed as a dried fruit rather than as a juice or paste. Overall, this region exhibits less consumption of processed food products. The rising disposable income of the consumers coupled with consumer awareness may moderately boost the growth of the raisin juice market. In Middle East, the traditional food of the people includes raisins and as an innovative and better alternative, raisin juice is expected to appeal the consumers here and facilitate the growth of the raisin juice market. Africa is expected to show an appreciable growth in the raisin juice market as it occupies a dominant position in the fruit processing market.

