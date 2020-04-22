Global School Administration Software Market Research Report 2020: Business Overview, Geographical Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global School Administration Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

In 2017, the global School Administration Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Rediker Software

ThinkWave

PowerVista RollCall

Fedena

RenWeb

ParentLocker

FreshSchools

Gradelink

TS School

Gibbon

School Time

EduAdmin

Skool Master

Student Track

ClassMaster

MySchool

EazySchool

Ascend SMS

SchoolTool

eduWare Software

PraxiSchool

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based School Administration Software

Web-based School Administration Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Midsized Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global School Administration Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the School Administration Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of School Administration Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global School Administration Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based School Administration Software

1.4.3 Web-based School Administration Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global School Administration Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Midsized Business

1.5.3 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 School Administration Software Market Size

2.2 School Administration Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 School Administration Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 School Administration Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 School Administration Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global School Administration Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global School Administration Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global School Administration Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 School Administration Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players School Administration Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into School Administration Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global School Administration Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global School Administration Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States School Administration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 School Administration Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States School Administration Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States School Administration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe School Administration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 School Administration Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe School Administration Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe School Administration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China School Administration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 School Administration Software Key Players in China

7.3 China School Administration Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China School Administration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan School Administration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 School Administration Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan School Administration Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan School Administration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia School Administration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 School Administration Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia School Administration Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia School Administration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India School Administration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 School Administration Software Key Players in India

10.3 India School Administration Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India School Administration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America School Administration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 School Administration Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America School Administration Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America School Administration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Rediker Software

12.1.1 Rediker Software Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 School Administration Software Introduction

12.1.4 Rediker Software Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Rediker Software Recent Development

12.2 ThinkWave

12.2.1 ThinkWave Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 School Administration Software Introduction

12.2.4 ThinkWave Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 ThinkWave Recent Development

12.3 PowerVista RollCall

12.3.1 PowerVista RollCall Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 School Administration Software Introduction

12.3.4 PowerVista RollCall Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 PowerVista RollCall Recent Development

12.4 Fedena

12.4.1 Fedena Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 School Administration Software Introduction

12.4.4 Fedena Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Fedena Recent Development

12.5 RenWeb

12.5.1 RenWeb Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 School Administration Software Introduction

12.5.4 RenWeb Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 RenWeb Recent Development

12.6 ParentLocker

12.6.1 ParentLocker Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 School Administration Software Introduction

12.6.4 ParentLocker Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ParentLocker Recent Development

12.7 FreshSchools

12.7.1 FreshSchools Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 School Administration Software Introduction

12.7.4 FreshSchools Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 FreshSchools Recent Development

12.8 Gradelink

12.8.1 Gradelink Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 School Administration Software Introduction

12.8.4 Gradelink Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Gradelink Recent Development

12.9 TS School

12.9.1 TS School Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 School Administration Software Introduction

12.9.4 TS School Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 TS School Recent Development

12.10 Gibbon

12.10.1 Gibbon Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 School Administration Software Introduction

12.10.4 Gibbon Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Gibbon Recent Development

12.11 School Time

12.12 EduAdmin

12.13 Skool Master

12.14 Student Track

12.15 ClassMaster

12.16 MySchool

12.17 EazySchool

12.18 Ascend SMS

12.19 SchoolTool

12.20 eduWare Software

12.21 PraxiSchool

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

