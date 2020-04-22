Global Trade Impact of the Coronavirus on Chronic Respiratory Disease Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018



This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for chronic respiratory diseases. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Asthma is a chronic disease involving the airways in the lungs. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest tightness or pain, chronic coughing and trouble sleeping due to coughing or wheezing. The predisposing factors include family history, being overweight, smoking, exposure to exhaust fumes or other types of pollution and exposure to occupational triggers, such as chemicals used in farming, hairdressing and manufacturing. There are 275 products in development for this indication.

COPD is a group of lung diseases. It is characterized by inability to completely breathe out air from the lungs, leading to shortness of breath and blocked airflow to the lungs. Other symptoms include cough, fatigue and chest pain. The disease tends to worsen over time, increasing complications. The main risk factor is smoking. Exposure to chemicals and air pollution also contribute in the development of COPD. There are 187 products in development for this indication.

IPF is a progressive and fatal disease characterized by inflammation and scarring of lung tissue and loss of lung function. Symptoms of IPF include dry cough, shortness of breath, especially during or after physical activity, lasting tiredness and weight loss. Risk factors include smoking, environmental exposure, viral infections, family history and abnormal acid reflux. There are 136 products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets in development for chronic respiratory diseases include phosphodiesterases, adrenergic receptors, interleukins and chemokine receptors. Companies operating in this pipeline space include AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline and Galapagos.

Inquire More About This Report @

