Global Travel Agencies Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

Travel Agencies Industry includes businesses that sell, book and arrange travel, tour and accommodation services for the general public and commercial clients. The industry also encompasses companies primarily engaged in providing travel arrangement and reservation services, including online-only booking systems.
An increasing number of people prefer to take on a long journey during the spare time. The increasing demand for travelling drives the growth of travel agencies market. Travel agencies are intermediary privately or publicly held organizations that extend travel and tourism-related services. Factors such as growing people disposable income and people preference toward tourism are main drivers.
In 2018, the global Travel Agencies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Travel Agencies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel Agencies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Asia World Enterprise
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
Central America Travel Services
Regency Travel & Tours
Adelman Travel Group
AdTrav Travel Management
Atlas Travel International
Balboa Travel Management
Cain Travel
Expedia
Frosch International Travel
Global Crew Logistics
Kintetsu International Express
Montrose Travel
Omega World Travel
Ovation Travel Group
Thomas Cook
Travel and Transport
Travelocity
Travelong
TravelStore
TripAdvisor
Uniglobe Travel International
World Direct Travel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
International and Domestic Airline Bookings
Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings
Accommodation Bookings
Cruise Bookings
Car Rental
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporations
Individual Travelers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Travel Agencies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Travel Agencies are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 International and Domestic Airline Bookings
1.4.3 Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings
1.4.4 Accommodation Bookings
1.4.5 Cruise Bookings
1.4.6 Car Rental
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Corporations
1.5.3 Individual Travelers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Travel Agencies Market Size
2.2 Travel Agencies Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Travel Agencies Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Travel Agencies Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Travel Agencies Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Travel Agencies Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Travel Agencies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Travel Agencies Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Travel Agencies Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Travel Agencies Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Travel Agencies Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Travel Agencies Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Travel Agencies Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Travel Agencies Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in China
7.3 China Travel Agencies Market Size by Type
7.4 China Travel Agencies Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in India
10.3 India Travel Agencies Market Size by Type
10.4 India Travel Agencies Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Travel Agencies Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Travel Agencies Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Asia World Enterprise
12.1.1 Asia World Enterprise Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Travel Agencies Introduction
12.1.4 Asia World Enterprise Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Asia World Enterprise Recent Development
12.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel
12.2.1 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Travel Agencies Introduction
12.2.4 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Recent Development
12.3 Central America Travel Services
12.3.1 Central America Travel Services Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Travel Agencies Introduction
12.3.4 Central America Travel Services Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Central America Travel Services Recent Development
12.4 Regency Travel & Tours
12.4.1 Regency Travel & Tours Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Travel Agencies Introduction
12.4.4 Regency Travel & Tours Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Regency Travel & Tours Recent Development
12.5 Adelman Travel Group
12.5.1 Adelman Travel Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Travel Agencies Introduction
12.5.4 Adelman Travel Group Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Adelman Travel Group Recent Development
12.6 AdTrav Travel Management
12.6.1 AdTrav Travel Management Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Travel Agencies Introduction
12.6.4 AdTrav Travel Management Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AdTrav Travel Management Recent Development
12.7 Atlas Travel International
12.7.1 Atlas Travel International Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Travel Agencies Introduction
12.7.4 Atlas Travel International Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Atlas Travel International Recent Development
12.8 Balboa Travel Management
12.8.1 Balboa Travel Management Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Travel Agencies Introduction
12.8.4 Balboa Travel Management Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Balboa Travel Management Recent Development
12.9 Cain Travel
12.9.1 Cain Travel Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Travel Agencies Introduction
12.9.4 Cain Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Cain Travel Recent Development
12.10 Expedia
12.10.1 Expedia Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Travel Agencies Introduction
12.10.4 Expedia Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Expedia Recent Development
12.11 Frosch International Travel
12.12 Global Crew Logistics
12.13 Kintetsu International Express
12.14 Montrose Travel
12.15 Omega World Travel
12.16 Ovation Travel Group
12.17 Thomas Cook
12.18 Travel and Transport
12.19 Travelocity
12.20 Travelong
12.21 TravelStore
12.22 TripAdvisor
12.23 Uniglobe Travel International
12.24 World Direct Travel
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
